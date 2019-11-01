Hot Springs man accused of killing brother

Richard Ammons - Submitted photo
A Hot Springs man was arrested on a murder charge late Thursday after he reportedly pushed his brother out of a moving vehicle, causing his death, the Garland County sheriff's department said in a Friday news release.
Richard Dean Ammons, 57, was taken into custody at his residence and later charged with second-degree murder, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
He was being held on $10,000 bond and appeared via video Friday morning in Garland County District Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Judge Ralph Ohm issued a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case.
