Little Rock TV meteorologist set to leave Arkansas after more than 6 years

A meteorologist for Little Rock television stations KARK and Fox16 is leaving Arkansas after more than six years.

Natalie Walters said in a Facebook post that she is "taking [her] career to Ohio," noting that Friday is her last day on-air in Little Rock.

Walters joined KARK and Fox16 in January 2013, according to a biography on the station websites.

“There are so many great things I can say about Arkansas — it has been my home, I have raised my children here, and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” Walters said in the Facebook post. “Thank you so much to the viewers who have watched me over the years.”

The post didn't say where Walters will work in Ohio. She wrote that she would share more details of her future plans soon.