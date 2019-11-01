Little Rock TV meteorologist set to leave Arkansas after more than 6 years

FILE — Natalie Walters is shown in this 2015 file photo.
A meteorologist for Little Rock television stations KARK and Fox16 is leaving Arkansas after more than six years.
Natalie Walters said in a Facebook post that she is "taking [her] career to Ohio," noting that Friday is her last day on-air in Little Rock.
Walters joined KARK and Fox16 in January 2013, according to a biography on the station websites.
“There are so many great things I can say about Arkansas — it has been my home, I have raised my children here, and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” Walters said in the Facebook post. “Thank you so much to the viewers who have watched me over the years.”
The post didn't say where Walters will work in Ohio. She wrote that she would share more details of her future plans soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.