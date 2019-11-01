Little effect found in citizenship query

ORLANDO, Fla. — Including a citizenship question didn’t have much of an impact on overall response rates on a test for the 2020 census, though responses by people who identified as Hispanic were down slightly, according to results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau started sending out the test questionnaires in mid-June to 480,000 addresses as part of an effort to fine-tune planning for the 2020 head count next spring. Half of the questionnaires had a question asking for citizenship information, and the other half didn’t.

At the time, the bureau didn’t know if the question would be allowed since it was being litigated between the Trump administration and civil rights groups. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in late June that the question couldn’t be on the 2020 questionnaire.

The response rate was 52% for forms that didn’t have the citizenship question and 51.5% for forms that included the citizenship question. Response rates are expected to be higher next spring because of advertising campaigns and greater public awareness, the bureau said.

“Had the citizenship question been included in the 2020 Census, it would not have affected staffing needs,” wrote Victoria Velkoff, the bureau’s associate director for demographic programs, in a blog post.

It would be wrong to conclude from the test results that having a citizenship question on the 2020 form would be impact-free because the sample of respondents was small and the test was planned “late in the game,” said Andrea Senteno, a lawyer for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which is challenging Trump’s executive order.

Separately, a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report released Thursday said the Census Bureau is on track to meet key deadlines ahead of the head count, but the agency faces delays in building a temporary workforce that eventually could number as many as a half-million people.

The report also said the bureau still has critical work to do in making sure its information-technology systems are secure and tested.