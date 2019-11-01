Little Rock Republican announces bid for state Senate

Little Rock Republican Bob Thomas said Friday that he plans to run next year for the state Senate seat held by departing state Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock.

In August, former state Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, announced his bid for the Senate District 32 seat.

Thomas, 56, is a salesman for medical devices and a certified welder who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder of Little Rock in 2000. He is a brother of Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.

Thomas said someone with a more conservative viewpoint is going to be more beneficial to the state than if a Democrat held the seat. He said he had no criticism of Tucker’s record at this point.