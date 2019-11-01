LR 21-year-old admits shooting, receives 10 years

A 21-year-old Little Rock man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a man in a November encounter last year that led police to find marijuana in the victim's pockets and car, as well as inside a backpack found near where he had been shot.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday by deputy prosecutor Christy Bjornson show that Raymun Dupree Withers pleaded guilty to first-degree battery before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright for shooting Patrick Lloyd Bell, 27, a week before Thanksgiving.

The Class B felony carries a 20-year maximum sentence. Under the plea agreement negotiated by defense attorney Kevin Rook, prosecutors dropped a second first-degree battery charge in exchange for Withers' guilty plea.

Police found Bell, also of Little Rock, shot in the throat and stomach behind the wheel of his still-running 2013 black Mercedes-Benz about two hours after sunset Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the West Markham Auto Mall near Enterprise Rental at 11301 W. Markham St., court filings show.

The driver's-side window had been shattered, and investigators saw two non-penetrating bullet strikes in the driver's door. Witnesses told police that the car, with its hazard lights flashing, had pulled into the mall lot.

Police had been called to the area of West Markham and South Shackleford streets by workers at the Doublebee's Exxon convenience store at 10724 W. Markham St. Workers reported hearing a volley of gunfire in the store parking lot.

Investigators found spent shell casings and a black backpack in the store's lot and determined that Bell had been shot there. The backpack held a gun, a "large amount" of marijuana and a bag of Ecstasy pills, court filings show.

Officers who applied first-aid while waiting for an ambulance also reported finding two "baseball-size" plastic bags of marijuana in Bell's jacket pocket. Another "large bag" of marijuana fell out of his car when rescuers pulled Bell from the vehicle, reports said. No charges were filed related to any of the contraband that authorities discovered. Court filings show that Bell was on probation out of Crawford County for marijuana trafficking at the time.

Withers' ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Keora Cook, arrived a short time later and identified Bell for investigators. She told police that Bell had called her to go to the Enterprise Rental location because he had been shot, although she said she could hardly understand what he was saying.

Bell was critically injured and required emergency surgery. Because of his throat injury, Bell could not speak when detectives questioned him several days after the shooting but was able to write answers to questions. Bell stated that he didn't know the name of the man who shot him but gave officer's the gunman's cellphone number, which detectives linked to Withers.

When police called the number, the phone that rang was already in police storage. It had been found in Bell's car. Bell picked Withers out of a police photo lineup as the man who shot him. Police spent several weeks looking to arrest Withers before he surrendered to authorities in January, about two months after the shooting.

Withers has twice been linked to drugs, police reports and court filings show.

On March 6, 2017, police arrested Withers on misdemeanor marijuana, fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest charges while investigating a stolen 2016 Ford Mustang that had been spotted traveling on Ballinger Road.

The driver managed to elude police, but the heavily damaged car was found abandoned at some apartments off of Hoffman Road. Witnesses reported seeing a long-haired man in a gray hoodie leave the car, and officers searching the area saw Withers, wearing a gray hoodie, in front of an Applegate Cove home.

Withers abandoned the hoodie and ran, but officers found him hiding in some nearby woods, reports say. Police ordered him at gunpoint to surrender but he ran again, according to a police report. He was caught when he ran into a patch of briars, which slowed him enough for police to grab him, the report said. He wouldn't walk to the patrol car, so officers carried him, the report said.

Withers denied ever being in the Mustang. He was released from custody after booking but never showed up to court to answer the charges, and the case was subsequently dismissed because of the statute of limitations expiring, according to reports.

Little Rock police again reported encountering Withers less than two weeks after that March 2017 arrest. Withers was one of three people authorities encountered during a March 17, 2017, drug raid at the apartment of a neighbor of Withers' at the Squire Court Apartments, 5517 W. 51st St.

Investigators with a search warrant seized cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, a stolen pistol, measuring scales for drugs, and a drug-smoking device in the apartment of 19-year-old Antonio Lamont Jackson Jr., reports said. Officers arrested Jackson and the third person in the apartment, 44-year-old Latarsha Henderson of Kansas City, Mo.

No charges were filed against Withers or Henderson, who is formerly of Conway, but Jackson subsequently pleaded guilty to charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and cocaine in exchange for five years on probation.

