Man, 29, arrested in Benton killings

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:39 a.m.

A 29-year-old central Arkansas man is accused of fatally shooting his brother and sister-in-law Tuesday night in Benton, authorities said.

Luke Talbert, 29, of Benton faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Benton police were sent around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Freeman Street in regard to a disturbance call. Officers found Mark Talbert, 26, and his wife, 23-year-old Maegan Talbert, both of Benton, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Spokeswoman Krista Petty said Luke Talbert was arrested at the scene.

No information on a suspected motive has been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Metro on 11/01/2019

