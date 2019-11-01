Moving truck hits bridge, slowing traffic on I-30 in central Arkansas

A screenshot of a state Department of Transportation traffic map shows the site of a wreck that slowed traffic on I-30 in central Arkansas Friday.

A moving truck struck a bridge in Hot Spring County Friday morning, leaving a “large amount of debris” on I-30 westbound and slowing traffic for several hours, according to a report from the state Department of Transportation.

The outside lane of I-30 westbound near Rockport was still shut around 3 p.m. Friday, as crews worked to clear the roadway. The collision occurred shortly before noon. Initially, all westbound lanes of the interstate were impacted, but the inside lane was opened shortly before 2 p.m.

