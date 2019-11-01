PHOTOS: Restaurant a 'total loss' after blaze in northern Arkansas; no injuries reported

Firefighters battle a blaze inside the Olde Thyme Restaurant on the Square in Mountain Home. - Photo by Courtesy of Mountain Home fire department

A fire overnight destroyed a restaurant in downtown Mountain Home in what officials called a “total loss.” No injuries were reported.

Mountain Home Fire Department Capt. Darrin Peoples said a crew answering a separate call spotted the fire around 10:40 p.m. Thursday inside the Olde Tyme Restaurant on the Square.

The blaze started on the small second floor of the building, Peoples said, so firefighters initially battled the flames from inside the building.

It wasn’t long before they realized the second floor was going to collapse, Peoples said, so crews moved outside.

The captain said the fire was put out in about two hours, but crews remained on scene for another two or three hours to put out hotspots and ensure nothing would reignite.

No other buildings were damaged by flames, Peoples said, despite the fact that all the buildings along the square are physically connected. He said immediately adjacent buildings may have suffered minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Olde Tyme Restaurant on the Square served breakfast staples as well as sandwiches, ‘hot plates’ of foods such as liver and onions and chicken fried chicken as well as homemade desserts.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook thanks firefighters for their actions and customers for supporting the eatery for more than 13 years.

“I want to thank my dedicated employees who came to sit with me when all we could do is watch it go up in flames,” the post says. “I love you all thank you.”