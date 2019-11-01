Teacher arrested, accused of sex assault

A Jonesboro School District teacher was arrested Thursday and faces one count of second-degree sexual assault of a former student in a nearby school district.

Brandon Turner, 25, began a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old four days after the end of the 2017-2018 school year at Westside School District, outside Jonesboro, according to an affidavit.

She had been in two of his classes when he taught at Westside that year. Turner started teaching in the Jonesboro district in the 2018-2019 school year, according to police.

Police said Turner also took the minor outside of Arkansas and engaged in sexual contact there.

The sexual relationship between the two continued until this month, the affidavit states.

The former student, now a legal adult, spoke to police and confirmed the dates of their sexual relationship and the trips out of state, according to the affidavit.

Turner also confirmed the sexual relationship, according to the affidavit.

Jonesboro Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said Turner will not return to work until authorities conclude their investigation.

