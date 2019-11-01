Today's Rick Lee Breeders' Cup Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Dennis' Moment in the Juvenile

BEST BET Arizona in the Turf

BEST LONG SHOT Fair Maiden in the Fillies Turf

Juvenile Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 5 furlongs, turf, 2-year-olds

FOUR WHEEL DRIVE has been a decisive winner in two races, including the Grade III Futurity at Belmont. The son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is quick enough to have great position into the turn. A' ALI has won three Group II races and is unbeaten under the skills of rider Frankie Dettori, who is having the best year of his career having won 19 Group I races. KIMARI followed a decisive stake win at Saratoga by defeating males in the Indian Summer at Keeneland, despite being caught wide through the turn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Four Wheel Drive IOrtiz Ward 3-1

10 A' Ali Dettori Crisford 6-1

7 Kimari Velazquez Ward 7-2

1 Chimney Rock JOrtiz Maker 10-1

3 Another Miracle Franco Contessa 15-1

6 Alligator Alley Lordan O'Brien 12-1

5 Encoder Prat Sadler 15-1

8 Dr Simpson Kingscote Dascombe 15-1

4 Dream Shot Hayes Tate 15-1

2 Band Practice Spencer Watson 12-1

12 Cambria Gaffalione Ward 12-1

11 King Neptune Moore O'Brien 15-1

14 Air Force Jet Lordan O'Brien 12-1

15 Fore Left Gutierrez O'Neill 12-1

13 Bulletproof One Castellano Miller 12-1

16 Karak Garcia Ward 15-1

Juvenile Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, colts and geldings, 2-year-olds

ARIZONA is a Group 2 winner in Great Britain, and he was a clear second behind European superstar Pinatubo in the Group I Darley Dewhurst three weeks back. The Aidan O'Brien trainee will be on Lasix for the first time. DECORATED INVADER finished determinedly winning the Grade I Summer stake over soft ground at Woodbine, which followed a dominating maiden victory on firm footing at Saratoga. ANDESITE came up a head short of victory as a 10-1 outsider in the Grade 3 Pilgrim at Belmont, and the steadily improving colt figures to work out an ideal trip under new rider Joel Rosario.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Arizona Moore O'Brien 5-2

4 Decorated Invader IOrtiz Clement 4-1

7 Andesite Rosario Cox 12-1

2 Structor JOrtiz Brown 5-1

5 Vitalogy Castellano Walsh 10-1

13 Fort Myers Lordan O'Brien 12-1

14 Hit the Road Prat Blacker 10-1

6 Graceful Kitten Berrios Sanchez 15-1

3 Peace Achieved Mena Casse 10-1

1 Our Country Velazquez Weaver 15-1

9 Gear Jockey Gaffalione Arnold 20-1

8 Billy Batts Lopez Miller 20-1

10 War Beast Cedillo O'Neill 20-1

11 Proven Strategies Zayas Casse 30-1

15 Deviant Luzzi Pish 30-1

Juvenile Fillies. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 2-year-olds

DONNA VELOCE won her career debut in an exceptionally fast time at Santa Anita, and her subsequent breezes have been impressive. She has several Grade I winners on the female side of her pedigree. WICKED WHISPER has led from gate-to-wire in both of her races, including the Grade I Frizette at Belmont, and she drew a favorable post for a filly with speed. BRITISH IDIOM followed a convincing debut sprint victory at Saratoga with a 6-length victory in the Grade I Alcibiades at Churchill. Her two-turn experience may be the difference.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Donna Veloce Prat Callaghan 3-1

7 Wicked Whisper Rosario Asmussen 7-2

4 British Idiom Castellano Cox 7-2

6 Bast Velazquez Baffert 7-2

5 Lazy Daisy Bejarano O'Neill 12-1

9 Comical Cedillo O'Neill 8-1

8 K P Dreamin Fuentes Mullins 20-1

3 Perfect Alibi IOrtiz Casse 10-1

2 Two Sixty Zayas Casse 15-1

Juvenile Filles Turf. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, turf, fillies, 2-year-olds

FAIR MAIDEN defeated males in a 14-length maiden-sprint victory at Arlington, previous to a 7-length turf-stake victory at Woodbine. She is adding blinkers after beaten only a neck over soggy ground in the Grade I Natalma at Woodbine. She figures tough to catch over firm ground. ALBIGNA exits a Group I victory in France. She has won three of her four races and she keeps regular rider Shane Foley. DAAHYEH has finished no worse than second in five races in Europe, including four consecutive graded races. She has been the post-time favorite in all five starts and the longer distance may work in her favor.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Fair Maiden Van Dyke Harty 12-1

9 Albigna Foley Harrington 9-2

5 Daahyeh Buick Varian 5-1

12 Sweet Melania JOrtiz Pletcher 5-1

13 Selflessly Castellano Brown 8-1

7 Crystalle Rosario Kimmel 8-1

3 Shadn Spencer Balding 10-1

8 Tango Moore O'Brien 10-1

4 Abscond IOrtiz Kenneally 15-1

11 Sharing Franco Motion 12-1

14 Etoile Dettori O'Brien 12-1

1 Living In the Past Tudhope Burke 15-1

6 Unforgettable Lordan O'Brien 20-1

2 Croughavouke Prat Mullins 20-1

Juvenile. Purse $2 million, 1 1/16 miles, colts and geldings, 2-year-olds

DENNIS' MOMENT was heavily favored in the Grade 3 Iroquois after crushing maidens by 19 lengths at Ellis. He did not disappoint winning with something in reserve, and subsequent workouts suggest he will be ready for another top effort. SCABBARD was a troubled second behind the top selection in the Iroquois, which was his first try around two turns, and he is switching to Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith. EIGHT RINGS withstood early pace pressure before drawing off to win the Grade I American Pharoah by 6-widening lengths at Santa Anita, and the Bob Baffert trained horse may prove difficult to run down.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Dennis' Moment IOrtiz Romans 8-5

5 Scabbard Smith Kenneally 8-1

6 Eight Rings Velazquez Baffert 2-1

3 Shoplifted Santana Asmussen 20-1

4 Storm the Court Prat Eurton 20-1

7 Anneau d'Or Hernandez Wright 15-1

2 Wrecking Crew Lopez Miller 20-1

8 Full Flat Take Mori 30-1

9 Maxfield JOrtiz Walsh SCR

