Woman fatally struck by car in Little Rock, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A female pedestrian died after being struck by a car late Friday night, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday to a vehicle crash near 6301 Colonel Glenn Road, spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

A woman there was suffering from life-threatening injuries when officers arrived on scene, and died after first responders transported her to UAMS, Barnes said. The woman's identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle was still on scene when officers arrived and was interviewing with detectives late Friday night, Barnes said.

Accident reconstruction officers were on scene late Friday night gathering evidence, Barnes said.