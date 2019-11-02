Bentonville wins easily to set up showdown with West

SPRINGDALE -- Goodbye, Springdale.

Hello, Bentonville West.

Bentonville High defeated Springdale 52-0 Friday to set up a showdown next week for the 7A-West Conference championship at Bentonville West. The Wolverines will host the Tigers for the first time in their stadium with a conference championship and No. 1 seed at stake.

Bentonville whipped Bentonville West 31-7 last season after beating Bentonville West 37-28 to end the Wolverines' nine-game winning streak in 2017. A large crowd is expected Friday for a rivalry that has grown quickly in stature.

"We're going to go out there and play with a lot of intensity," said Levi Bennett, who was one of 44 players cited on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium. "That's what we've been doing all year."

Playing for championships is routine for Bentonville, which has won five state championships and 11 of the past 12 league titles, including the past three. The Tigers appear primed again for November and December by easily disposing of Springdale, which has lost five consecutive. Preston Crawford scored on a 6-yard run early in the third quarter to put Bentonville ahead 38-0 and invoked the sportsmanship rule with a running clock.

There are plenty of teams around called the Tigers, but few are as good as Bentonville. Bentonville is solid offensively with quarterback Ben Pankau and Crawford, the league's leading rusher. Bentonville's defense and special teams separate the Tigers from most teams at the high school level in Arkansas. Bennett intercepted his sixth pass of the year after he anticipated a short throw and went high to make the grab.

"I saw the quarterback drop back and look immediately to the outside, so I jumped it," Bennett said. "I just made a play on the ball the best I could."

Logan Turner, who kicked four field goals against Springdale Har-Ber, booted a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Bulldogs. Springdale couldn't get anything going until late in the second quarter when Conner Hutchins connected with Ladarius Wonsley for two first downs then kept for another for down into Bentonville territory. The series died at the 34, at which point a Bentonville fan stood up from his seat and announced he was heading home to get warm.

It was that kind of night in a game that was over, basically, by halftime.

Springdale displayed a glimmer of hope early when the Bulldogs forced a three-and-out on Bentonville's first series. Minutes later, Bentonville faced third-and-long but the Tigers converted and eventually scored on a 16-yard run by Crawford.

Springdale held Bentonville to a long field goal before the Tigers began to pull away. The Bentonville starters had already left the field in the third quarter when Colby Ried scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give Bentonville a 45-0 lead.

The Tigers wanted the shutout, especially those who had worked up an appetite during the game.

"We get a pizza party if we shut them out," Bennett said. "So, we were trying to get that as best we could."

Preps Sports on 11/02/2019