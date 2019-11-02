Cemetery's expansion to add 2,095 grave sites

FAYETTEVILLE -- Work has begun on a 0.82-acre expansion of Fayetteville National Cemetery with the project set to be completed in 2020.

The project will add 2,095 grave sites, 450 in-ground cremation spaces and 600 columbarium cremation spaces, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The land for the expansion was donated by the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp.

Skip Solomon, director of the cemetery, said the additional land extends the time the cemetery can remain open.

"We're talking about adding another 15 to 20 years to the life of the cemetery," he said.

Solomon said the land is on the west side of the cemetery along Hill Avenue. Work preparing the sites will limit access at times to other areas of the cemetery. In February, parking and visitation to the columbarium will be affected, although inurnments and committal services will continue, according to a news release.

Families are asked to contact the cemetery staff to discuss arrangements for placement witnessing.

In March, the road behind the committal shelter will be closed at times, and funeral processions will enter through the maintenance gate off West 11th Street.

Burial in a national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and veterans meeting minimum active duty service requirements and discharged under conditions other than dishonorable, according to the news release.

Members of the reserves who died on active duty under certain circumstances or who died during training duty are also eligible. Spouses, minor children and some dependent unmarried adult children are eligible as well.

Wesley Stites, president of the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp., said the group has other property adjacent or near the cemetery it's planning for expansions. Stites said the group has to buy the land, clear it of houses and other structures and utilities, and then have it accepted by Veterans Affairs.

He said the group was incorporated in 1984 with the mission of expanding the cemetery to keep it open for burials. Many national cemeteries across the country have been closed for burials and some are open only for cremations, he said.

"People knew if they wanted to keep the cemetery open, we'd have to do something," Stites said.

Fayetteville National Cemetery has grown by more than 200% in the past 35 years through the group's work, according to its website.

"There's nothing like this happening anywhere else in the country," Stites said.

