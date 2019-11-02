China gets OK to hit U.S. with $3.6B in sanctions

Clerks wait for customers at a store in a Beijing shopping mall. U.S. and Chinese negotiators signaled Friday that they’re getting closer to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal.

China secured the World Trade Organization's go-ahead to impose $3.6 billion in sanctions against the U.S., in a case that predates the tariff war between the world's two largest economies but may add a layer of tension to ongoing talks.

The damages awarded, in a document released Friday on the Geneva-based organizations' website, are the third highest in the organization's history. The amount is about half of what was requested by China, which argued that some U.S. anti-dumping rules were illegal.

The case began before the 18-month-old trade war between the two nations, which has led to back and forth tariffs covering about $500 billion in goods going in both directions. While the ruling deals with matters outside current negotiations to conclude phase one of a comprehensive trade deal, it gives Beijing a new -- and legal -- weapon to slap the Trump administration if it opts to do so.

The ruling also comes as the U.S. is mounting an assault on the organization's dispute resolution system, with the current terms of two of the final three judges on its appellate body due to expire in December and Washington blocking new appointments. The Trump administration is likely to cite the case as an example of what it sees as the overreach of the organization's dispute system.

China now can ask the organization's dispute settlement body to authorize retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. Such requests are typically granted.

The next steps for the U.S. include amending its illegal anti-dumping restrictions on the Chinese products in question or resolving the dispute directly with China -- a move that theoretically could happen as part of the broader trade-war talks between Washington and Beijing.

China and the U.S. signaled Friday they're getting closer to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal.

The top negotiators -- China's Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer -- talked by phone Friday and both sides released statements describing the call as "constructive."

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said they achieved a "consensus in principle," while the U.S. offered a slightly more cautious assessment of the negotiations -- citing progress and saying working-level talks would continue.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters earlier Friday that negotiators are close to finishing details of the pact on China's increased purchases of U.S. agriculture products, currency stability and opening of financial services markets to American firms. They've also made "excellent progress" on the issue of intellectual property theft, he said. Disputes around so-called forced tech transfer will likely not be resolved until a possible phase two of the deal.

Kudlow also left open the possibility of additional tariffs on Chinese goods as talks continue. China wants Trump to cancel a new wave of import taxes due to take effect Dec. 15 on American consumer favorites such as smartphones and toys as part of the phase one deal.

"They're still on the table until this phase one deal is completed or worst case not completed," Kudlow said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "The president has hinted, depending on the process of phase one, he may be willing, I say may be willing, to take a look at those tariffs."

At issue in the case before the World Trade Organization were U.S. anti-dumping duties imposed on 13 imported Chinese products including machinery, electronics, metals and minerals. It was first brought by China in 2013 and an organization panel ruled in Beijing's favor in 2016. The point of contention was the methodology that the U.S. uses to calculate anti-dumping tariffs, and in particular, how Washington uses the controversial method of "zeroing" in those calculations.

Zeroing refers to the practice of assigning the value of "zero" to any export prices that are higher than domestic prices in China in anti-dumping cases brought by U.S. companies. It therefore skews calculations of anti-dumping tariffs by inflating the difference in prices, critics charge.

The organization has repeatedly ruled against the U.S.'s use of zeroing. But because of domestic pressure from industries that rely on anti-dumping tariffs to keep out cheaper imports from China and elsewhere, the U.S. has long defied those rulings.

Lighthizer, a former anti-dumping lawyer for the steel industry, has been a longtime defender of the use of zeroing.

The organization's decision "shows how countries like China use that system to make it harder for the United States to respond to unfair trading practices abroad," said Stephen Vaughn, a partner at law firm King & Spalding, who until earlier this year served as Lighthizer's right-hand man and the trade representative's general counsel.

"For years, U.S. administrations of both parties warned officials at the WTO that decisions like these make it impossible for Americans to trust the dispute settlement process," Vaughn said. "It's very unfortunate that those warnings haven't been taken more seriously."

Information for this article was contributed by William Edwards, Ryan Beene, Jenny Leonard and Joshua Gallu of Bloomberg News.

