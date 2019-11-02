China issues warning on Hong Kong protests

BEIJING -- China's ruling Communist Party signaled that it is preparing to take a tougher approach toward pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, declaring Friday that it would strengthen ways to "safeguard national security" and step up efforts to make Hong Kong residents more patriotic toward the mainland.

The warnings, coming at the end of a four-day party meeting in which the members reiterated their loyalty to Chairman Xi Jinping and hailed his iron-fisted leadership, mark an escalation in Beijing's language about the protests.

"The [party's] Central Committee seems to have reached the conclusion that they need to do more about Hong Kong and in a much more active manner," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University. "China wants to exert much more control over Hong Kong and manage the situation with a firmer grip."

The Communist Party organs that control China conduct their business in private, providing few details about the intricacies of Chinese politics. This week's meeting, officially called the Fourth Plenum of the 19th Party Congress, was no exception.

A communique released late Thursday contained predictable statements about the party's wise leadership, with Xi at its core, and the virtues of China's system. But in a news conference Friday, officials took a noticeably harder line when asked about the protests in Hong Kong, which began in June and show no sign of abating.

Beijing will act to "firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security," said Shen Chunyao, director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Basic Law Commission.

"We will absolutely not tolerate any behavior that challenges the bottom line of 'one country, two systems,'" he told reporters, referring to the arrangement under which Hong Kong has enjoyed certain rights not available on the mainland.

When Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, Beijing agreed that the territory would enjoy a high level of autonomy for 50 years. But under Xi, that autonomy, including freedom of speech and a distinct legal system outlined in the Basic Law, which is essentially the city's constitution, have been steadily eroded.

Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has numerous political parties and a vibrant civil society. But its leader, or chief executive, must be chosen from candidates approved by Beijing and must adhere to the "one country, two systems" structure. The Communist Party and, increasingly, Hong Kong authorities will not brook any discussion of independence for the territory.

Hong Kong has tried to enact anti-subversion legislation before, only to have the measure shelved after formidable public opposition.

Shen's comments may indicate that Beijing is preparing to take matters into its own hands by having the National People's Congress issue a legal interpretation forcing the enactment of such legislation.

At a Friday briefing, Shen said that Beijing would not permit "any behavior encouraging separatism or endangering national security" and would keep a close watch for foreign actors "carrying out acts of separatism, subversion, infiltration and sabotage."

Article 23 of the Basic Law requires that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region "enact laws on its own to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition, subversion against the Central People's Government."

It also would forbid foreign political organizations or bodies from conducting political activities in Hong Kong and ban Hong Kong political bodies from forging ties with foreign political organizations.

That would move conditions in Hong Kong closer in line to those in mainland China, where the government allows no political opposition to Communist Party rule and harasses or jails all who challenge its authority. That includes independent legal, civil-rights and labor activists, and those defending the native religions, cultures and languages of minority groups such as Buddhist Tibetans and Turkic Muslim Uighurs.

But, any move by China to enact anti-subversion legislation would further inflame tensions, said Suzanne Pepper, an American political analyst in Hong Kong.

"There isn't a whole lot that Beijing can do in that respect except issue more decisions on the Basic Law, but that will only send more people onto the streets, more violence, and harsher police measures," she said. Still, she added, Beijing does not seem inclined to send the army onto the streets of Hong Kong.

Residents of the Asian financial hub have been demonstrating against the party's increasing encroachment into their system and are calling for the right to elect their leader without restrictions.

Since Monday, police have arrested 249 people, 74 of them women, between 13 and 61 years old, police spokesman Tse Chun-chung said. They were charged with offenses including unlawful assembly, possessing offensive weapons and wearing facial coverings at an unlawful assembly. More than 1,000 people have been arrested in total since protests began.

"The seizure of stun guns and homemade mechanical bombs is a bad omen for Hong Kong as such dangerous weapons have fallen into the hands of those with ill intentions," Tse said. "It is imperative that we all do what we can to end this violence."

Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, is widely seen as a puppet of Beijing, while its authorities this week acted to bar democracy activist Joshua Wong, who is reviled by Beijing, from running in local elections.

Lam has said there would be no political solution until the violent protests gripping the Chinese territory end.

The current round of demonstrations was sparked by concern over proposed extradition legislation that could have led to Hong Kong residents facing torture and unfair trials in mainland Chinese courts.

The extradition legislation was eventually formally withdrawn, but the authorities have rejected calls for Lam to resign and for an independent inquiry into the handling of the protests by the police. Meanwhile, the protesters have widened their demands, seeking greater democracy.

In the only nod to the protesters' concerns, Shen said that Beijing would try to "improve" the process through which Hong Kong's chief executive was selected. However, the statement was vague and gave no details.

Despite sending unsubtle messages to Hong Kong by deploying troops to its border with the mainland, analysts say, China cannot risk heavy-handed military action -- like that which brought an end to pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989 -- in a global financial capital that helps China do business with the wider world.

Instead, Beijing appears to want to expand its propaganda efforts, ubiquitous on the mainland, into Hong Kong. Shen said the party would increase "patriotic education" in Hong Kong.

"[We will] strengthen the patriotic education of our Hong Kong and Macao compatriots, especially among civil servants and young people, teaching them about the [Chinese] constitution and the Basic Law, Chinese history and culture, in order to boost their national consciousness and patriotic spirit," he said.

Macao is a former Portuguese colony that was handed back to China in 1999 and operates under the same "one country, two systems" formula. Beijing has held up Macao, a gambling hub that has not been riven by protests, as an exemplary region.

Experts scoffed at the idea that young people in cosmopolitan Hong Kong would fall for such ploys.

"Unless they put people in concentration camps like in Xinjiang, it's not going to work," Cabestan said, referring to camps in western China where more than 1 million Muslims have been detained. "Even if they put people in camps, it won't work."

