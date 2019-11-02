The Nation in Brief

Former police officer Robert Olsen leaves court Friday in Decatur, Ga., after he was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison over the killing of Air Force veteran Anthony Hill.

Ex-officer sentenced in '15 shooting

DECATUR, Ga. -- A former Georgia police officer who was convicted of aggravated assault and other crimes in the fatal shooting of an unarmed, naked man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.

Robert "Chip" Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 when he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Olsen is white and Hill was black.

Olsen was convicted of one count of aggravated assault, two counts of violating his oath of office and one count of making a false statement. Jurors acquitted him on two counts of felony murder.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Olsen to a total of 20 years, with 12 years to serve in prison, followed by eight years of probation.

Prosecutors had asked for 25 years in prison followed by five years on probation, while defense attorneys had asked for five years in prison.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said she's grateful that Olsen will spend time behind bars and will be held accountable for his actions.

"A badge, a uniform, a gun are not a license to shoot and kill with impunity," she said.

Defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer said in an email after the hearing that while the sentence was higher than they wanted, "we cannot say it is an unfair sentence, and we appreciate [the judge's] thoughtfulness."

Clark Palmer added that Olsen is remorseful about Hill's death.

Acting homeland security chief named

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has named Chad Wolf to be the next acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, the fifth person in the job for this administration.

Trump made the announcement Friday outside the White House, ending weeks of speculation over who would head up the department after Kevin McAleenan resigned in October.

Wolf was chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

He has been involved with the 240,000-person department, which also manages disaster relief and election security, off and on since its creation after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

It's not clear whether Wolf will be nominated for the job permanently. Trump and others pushed for a fervent supporter of his policies to lead the department, but nomination rules made it difficult.

Actress plans plea in admissions case

BOSTON -- Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead innocent to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.

Prosecutors recently added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded innocent in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend the school.

The couple previously pleaded innocent to fraud and money laundering.

Oklahoma set to release 462 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma will release more than 400 inmates after a state panel on Friday approved what officials say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board unanimously approved the commutations, and Gov. Kevin Stitt said his office would process the recommendations for final approval.

The board considered 814 cases and recommended 527 inmates for commutation. However, 65 are being held on detainers, leaving 462 inmates to be released Monday.

"This event is another mark on our historic timeline as we move the needle in criminal justice reform, and my administration remains committed to working with Oklahomans to pursue bold change that will offer our fellow citizens a second chance while also keeping our communities and streets safe," Stitt said in a statement.

Voters approved a state question in 2016 that made simple drug possession and low-level property crimes misdemeanors instead of felonies. Stitt signed a bill earlier this year that applied those sentences retroactively.

Releasing the inmates will save Oklahoma an estimated $11.9 million over the cost of continuing to keep them behind bars, according to the governor's office.

Pardon and Parole board head Steve Bickley says the mass release is the most on one day since former President Barack Obama commuted the drug sentences of 330 federal prisoners on his last day in office.

Oklahoma House floor leader Rep. Jon Echols talks Friday in Oklahoma City about the commutations of the sentences of 462 prisoners.

