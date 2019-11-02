Halloween party frays lead to 6 deaths

Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook. (Ray Chavez/East Bay Times via AP)

ORINDA, Calif. -- Four people were killed and several wounded at a Halloween night shooting at a party at a Northern California home rented on Airbnb by a woman who falsely claimed she wanted the property so her asthmatic family members could escape wildfire smoke, officials and a person with knowledge of the transaction said Friday.

Gunshots were reported about 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the large home in the wealthy San Francisco suburb of Orinda where more than 100 people had gathered, police said. The home had been rented on Airbnb by a woman who told the owner a dozen of her family members needed a place with fresh air, the person with knowledge of the transaction told The Associated Press.

A one-night rental on Halloween was suspicious enough that before agreeing to rent the home, the owner reminded the renter that no parties were allowed, said the person, who was not authorized to publicly disclose the information and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

The renter, whose name and hometown have not been disclosed, told the homeowner that her family members had asthma and needed a place with fresh air. A giant wildfire burning in Sonoma County about 60 miles north of Orinda earlier in the week forced tens of thousands to evacuate and fouled the air over a wide area.

It's not clear what prompted the shooting and no suspects had been arrested by Friday afternoon.

Another Halloween party, in a rural area east of Salt Lake City, also ended in violence and left two men dead. A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 23-year-old man was shot to death at the party near the town of Roosevelt where about 20 people were drinking, said Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker. Police had no motive and had made no arrests.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu5RSlSbisQ]

In Orinda on Friday, police tape surrounded the block as people arrived to collect their cars and other belongings. One woman in tears told reporters that the father of her child had been killed. She left before giving her name.

Romond Reynolds picked up the car of his son, 24-year-old Armani Reynolds, who he said was left comatose by the shooting.

"Reynolds said he received a call about 11 p.m. saying someone had driven his son to the hospital. The Contra Costa County sheriff's office said at least three people were wounded but there's no precise count because some victims went to hospitals in private vehicles rather than ambulances.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene.

Reynolds said his son went with friends after apparently learning of the party on the internet. The gathering was raucous enough that neighbors called the homeowner to complain.

Michael Wang, who owns the 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house, said his wife contacted the renter, and she responded there were only a dozen people at the home. However, Wang said he could see more people on video from his doorbell camera, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Airbnb is "urgently investigating" what happened, spokesman Ben Breit said in an email. Airbnb has banned the renter from its platform and the home has been removed as a listing, he said.

The home's Airbnb ad included prohibitions on smoking, marijuana use, weapons and parties, Breit added.

Information for this article was contributed by Janie Har and Brady McCombs of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/02/2019