Hogs' O-line living life in flux

FAYETTEVILLE -- It hasn't been a season of continuity for the University of Arkansas offensive line.

When the Razorbacks play Mississippi State today at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, they're expected to have their sixth different starting line combination because of injuries in nine games.

"It complicates things a little bit just because when you do have a consistent group, you fit into a rhythm more, you know how people kind of move around you," junior center Ty Clary said. "When you don't have that, it's more annoying than anything else. But I believe in all my guys."

Arkansas will be without two seniors -- tackle Colton Jackson and guard Austin Capps -- who opened the season as starters on the left side of the line.

Jackson, who has dealt with foot and back injuries, as well as concussions that have caused him to miss three games, met with Coach Chad Morris on Monday and decided to retire from football.

"Everybody loves Colton," Clary said. "He's a brother to us all. It's hard to hear he's stepping away from football. But he's my teammate for life. It's sad, but I think it's probably the right decision for him."

Capps missed two starts due to an ankle injury and is expected to miss his second consecutive game while in concussion protocol.

Redshirt sophomore Kirby Adcock, who started last week at Alabama in Capps' place, also suffered a concussion and won't play today.

During training camp, redshirt freshman tackle Noah Gatlin -- who would have competed for a starting job -- suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"I think our guys have dealt with it tremendous," Morris said. "They understand that it's part of the game, injuries happen. It's the next-man-up mentality."

The next man up at left guard is redshirt sophomore Shane Clenin, who will make his first start since last season's opener when he was at left tackle with Jackson sidelined by back surgery.

Clenin has practiced primarily as Clary's backup at center, but he's also worked at guard and tackle.

"Shane's been moved around a lot, so he's used to it," Clary said. "At this point, he knows what goes on at every position and he can play anywhere."

Clenin worked at guard and center against Alabama.

"It was honestly like having a second center in there to help with calls," Clary said. "He's making calls before I make some of them, so it's really nice."

Along with Clary and Clenin, the Razorbacks' starting line today should be junior Myron Cunningham at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Dalton Wagner at right tackle and true freshman Ricky Stromberg at right guard.

Cunningham is making his seventh start, his fourth at left tackle. He started the first three games at right guard.

Clary and Wagner are the only linemen to start every game at the same spot.

"The injuries, that's how a lot of football seasons go," Wagner said. "It's wear and tear, especially the O-line position. It's tough on the body."

Stromberg started at left guard against Ole Miss and Colorado State in place of Capps, who played off the bench against the Rebels. When Capps returned at left guard against San Jose State, Stromberg moved to right guard, where he's started the past five games.

"I wouldn't think Ricky's a true freshman anymore," Clary said. "He's played enough. He's gotten so many snaps this year. That dude's a player."

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said the offensive linemen benefited from increased reps in training camp when the Razorbacks had teams going simultaneously on the practice fields.

"With this happening, we feel like we've at least got some experience," Craddock said. "We tried to remedy that at the beginning of the year."

Wagner said Clary -- who has 23 career starters -- is the line's unquestioned leader.

"When we're out on the field, he doesn't panic, he doesn't shut down, he doesn't freak out," Wagner said. "He's always calm, cool and collected.

"If we have questions, he can get us on the right side, he can get us in the right protection. A lot of trust there."

