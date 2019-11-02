• Leslie Hodges, who put out a self-serve candy bowl on her porch for Halloween, said her home security camera caught Jackson Champagne, 8, reaching into his own candy stash and pulling out two handfuls of treats to put into the bowl after it had been emptied, with the boy saying he didn't want other trick-or-treaters to walk away empty-handed.

• Diether Dehm, a German lawmaker whose questions prompted the government to acknowledge that it had picked up the $33,000 tab for the country's spy agency to take dozens of foreign agents on a trip to the Munich Oktoberfest, called the excursion "cheeky."

• Sidney Wolfe, 20, an accounting major in West Virginia, repeatedly reassured first responders that she was not injured when they found her covered in blood behind the wheel of her totaled car after it hit a deer, explaining that she was dressed up as Carrie White from Stephen King's 1974 horror novel, Carrie.

• Tom Berg, supervisor at an engineering plant in Maplewood, Minn., said the corporation decided to remove about 1,000 wall clocks from its campus after decades of spending about $35,000 per year paying nearly two dozen people to work 12-hour shifts twice a year to adjust the clocks for time changes.

• Nicholas Godfrey, 18, was arrested after authorities in Paso County, Fla., accused him of offering $100,000 in an Instagram message to another student to kill a staff member at his high school, with Godfrey telling police that the offer was a joke.

• Greg Shore, the coroner for Anderson County, S.C., said 47-year-old Perry Lee Farrow, who owned a moving company, died while on his way to pick up employees when he hit an 8-point buck and it went through the windshield of his SUV.

• Nick Noland of Colorado Springs, Colo., had to get his legs amputated below his knees after suffering frostbite while climbing Mount Shavano, saying he made it to the summit Tuesday but mistakenly went off the main trail while descending and didn't make it back down until Wednesday after his feet went numb.

A Section on 11/02/2019