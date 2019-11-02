'Ironclad' case inquiry's goal, Pelosi states

President Donald Trump said Friday on the South Lawn of the White House before heading to Tupelo, Miss., for a campaign rally that “You can’t impeach a president who did nothing wrong.”

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she expects the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump to begin public hearings this month but insisted there's no deadline to finish the investigation.

"I would assume there would be public hearings in November," Pelosi said in a meeting with Bloomberg reporters and editors. Any case that is made to impeach the president "has to be ironclad."

Pelosi spoke a day after the House voted to set up a formal process for public hearings in an investigation of whether Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine to open a politically motivated investigation in exchange for releasing military aid.

However, Pelosi also said private depositions of witnesses will continue as long as they are "productive."

"I don't know what the timetable will be -- the truth will set us free," she said. "We have not made any decisions on if the president will be impeached."

On Friday, House investigators asked Energy Secretary Rick Perry to testify in the impeachment inquiry and issued subpoenas late Friday to a top White House lawyer and another administration official to appear.

Perry is the first member of Trump's Cabinet to be asked to appear before the House. His testimony is scheduled for Wednesday, according to an official working on the impeachment inquiry but unauthorized to discuss it. The person was granted anonymity.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHyvicCXAKA]

Separately, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who is leading the impeachment inquiry, said the House panels investigating impeachment could begin early next week releasing transcripts of closed witness depositions, part of an effort to move the investigation into public view and allow Americans to evaluate the evidence against Trump.

Though public hearings on impeachment are expected to begin this month, Schiff said it is "hard to know" how much longer the depositions will take. He added that it's possible that the private interviews will continue even after the hearings start, though the panels only have so many staff members who can take testimony at once.

Impeachment investigators already have heard testimony from current and former administration officials about Trump's handling of Ukraine.

At least nine witnesses are tentatively scheduled for next week, according to people familiar with the schedule. Among them is former national security adviser John Bolton, who is said to have been concerned about the role that Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was playing in Ukraine.

It is unclear how many of the witnesses will appear.

The latest subpoenas were issued to two White House officials who already had been asked to appear Monday.

One of the subpoenas is for testimony from John Eisenberg, the lead counsel at the National Security Council, according to another person familiar with the situation. Eisenberg reportedly was instrumental in discussions about how to handle a White House memo recounting Trump's July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is central to the impeachment inquiry.

Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats in the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 rival, as the Trump administration held up millions of dollars in military aid for the eastern European ally that is confronting Russian aggression.

The other subpoena is to Brian McCormack, a top aide who worked on energy policy at the Office of Management and Budget.

The lawyers' role is critical because two witnesses have suggested that the National Security Council legal counsel -- when told that Trump asked a foreign leader for domestic political help -- took the step of shielding access to the rough outline of the call not because of its covert nature but rather its potential damage to the Republican president.

Trump has repeatedly stressed that he knew people were listening in on the call, holding that out as proof that he never would have said anything inappropriate. But the subsequent effort to lock down the rough outline suggests some people in the White House viewed the president's conversation as problematic.

As the House conducts its impeachment inquiry, Trump has blocked White House officials from testifying in the proceeding, which he views as illegitimate.

Trump, while leaving the White House for a Friday campaign rally in Tupelo, Miss., told reporters, "You can't impeach a president who did nothing wrong. You can't impeach a president who has the greatest economy."

At the rally, Trump lashed out at Democrats in the House for their vote this week formalizing the impeachment inquiry into his conduct, calling it "an attack on democracy itself."

Democrats are "disgracing themselves and bringing shame upon the House of Representatives," Trump said during the rally held in support of the Republican candidate for Mississippi governor. "They've been plotting to overthrow the election since the moment I won," he told the crowd.

Trump repeatedly defended himself against what he called the "deranged impeachment witch hunt" and accused Democrats of doing anything to take him down and invalidate the results of the 2016 campaign.

Still, Trump insisted that the investigation is helping him politically and will hurt Democrats come 2020, telling the Mississippi crowd that "we've never had greater support than we have right now."

"While we're creating jobs and killing terrorists," he said, "the Democrat Party has gone completely insane."

Earlier Friday, Energy Department spokesman Shaylyn Hynes indicated that Perry would not appear for the closed hearing, but would consider testifying in a public session.

"The Secretary will not partake in a secret star chamber inquisition where agency counsel is forbidden to be present," Hynes said.

"If the committee is interested in conducting a serious proceeding they are welcome to send for the Secretary's consideration an invitation to participate in an open hearing where the Department's counsel can be present and the American people can witness."

Perry, who led a U.S. delegation to Ukraine for Zelenskiy's inauguration in May, has emphatically denied hearing anyone, during his frequent meetings with Ukrainian officials, mention the Bidens or the Ukraine company that employed Hunter Biden.

Perry told the AP in Dubai a week ago that he considered the way lawmakers were pursuing impeachment improper and indicated he did not plan to testify.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a senior national security official who testified Tuesday about the call, told lawmakers that he was told by Eisenberg not to discuss his concerns about the Trump-Zelenskiy conversation with anyone outside the White House, according to three people familiar with the aide's testimony.

The top Ukraine expert at the White House, Vindman was one of several officials who listened to the Trump-Zelenskiy call from the White House situation room.

He told lawmakers that he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy and an improper attempt to coerce a foreign government into investigating a U.S. citizen. Vindman said he relayed these concerns to Eisenberg within hours of the phone call, according to the people familiar with Vindman's testimony who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

While Eisenberg instructed him not to have any further conversations about the matter, by that point, Vindman had already done so, according to his testimony, in which he disclosed that he had spoken to at least two "interagency peers," meaning officials in other positions beyond the White House who also closely followed Ukraine issues, the people familiar with his testimony said.

During the Bloomberg editor discussions, Pelosi also said that Congress should pursue an impeachment inquiry regardless of its impact on financial markets. "The markets have their own strength and their resilience," she said.

Also at the meeting, Pelosi didn't rule out the impeachment investigation continuing into 2020 -- an election year -- saying the emergence of new investigative leads cannot be predicted.

"There is -- I should say -- a mountain of concerns to be brought up," she said, while also acknowledging the public's attention span is limited. "When does the law of diminished returns set in?"

"There has to be clarity" for the public in any case for impeachment, she added, noting that the July phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president provided such clarity. "Of course. it changed everything in the public mind."

Trump, she noted, has described the call as perfect. "No, it's perfectly wrong -- you can't do that," she said.

If the House takes a formal vote on articles of impeachment, possibly before the end of the year, it would take a two-thirds majority vote in the Republican-controlled Senate to convict the president, and therefore remove him from office. That's an outcome viewed at this point as highly unlikely.

Information for this story was contributed by Billy House of Bloomberg News; by Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Ellen Knickmeyer, Deb Riechmann and Alan Fram, Jill Colvin and Emily Wagster Pettus of The Associated Press; and by Tom Hamburger, Carol D. Leonnig, Greg Miller, Ellen Nakashima and Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP

Nancy Pelosi

Photo by AP

John Bolton

Photo by AP

Rick Perry

Photo by AP

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, departs a closed door meeting after testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

A Section on 11/02/2019