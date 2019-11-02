Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen Hogs Live 🔴 In the news ASU Live 🔴 #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas State-Louisiana-Monroe

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless scored the Red Wolves’ first touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Layne Hatcher in a 38-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday night in Jonesboro.

You will be redirected to the live blog momentarily, or click here to go there immediately: arkansasonline.com/112asulive/

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT