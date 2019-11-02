The World in Brief

Protesters face police tear gas during a march toward the presidential palace Friday in La Paz, Bolivia.

Election protests escalate in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- Police in Bolivia fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters marching toward the presidential palace early Friday as tensions over a disputed election escalated.

Masked demonstrators set fire to barricades and threw tear gas back at police lines during the clashes in La Paz before dawn.

The protesters oppose Bolivian President Evo Morales, who obtained just enough support -- according to official results -- to secure victory in the first round of the Oct. 20 presidential election.

The opposition contends the outcome was rigged to enable Morales to avoid a runoff; the president denies any irregularities and has accused the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

On Friday, the government confirmed that a delegation from the Organization of American States had arrived and started an audit of the election results. The audit is expected to take 10 to 12 days.

The opposition is rejecting the audit, which was set up by the government and the OAS without consulting the opposition or other civil society groups.

Madrid steps in as climate summit host

BERLIN -- The United Nations global climate meeting next month will take place in Madrid after previous host Chile canceled on short notice, officials said Friday.

U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said representatives of the body that organizes the annual conference had accepted Spain's offer to host it in the country's capital Dec. 2-13.

On Wednesday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera canceled plans for his country to host the meeting, as well as a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, to focus on restoring security after weeks of protests in which at least a dozen people have died.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office offered to step in Thursday, sending delegates from around the world scrambling to change their travel plans.

The 25th Conference of the Parties, or COP25, is meant to work out unresolved issues on the rules that countries have to follow in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The meetings have also become a venue for countries to announce new initiatives to respond to global warming.

"Spain is already at work to guarantee its staging of COP25. Our government firmly keeps its commitment to lasting progress and a just ecological transition," Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Last year's climate conference in Katowice, Poland, was attended by more than 20,000 people.

Houthi rebels claim U.S. drone downed

CAIRO -- Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels shot down a U.S.-made drone Friday along the border with Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the group's spokesman.

The Shiite rebels, who overran Yemen's northern parts and the capital Sanaa in 2014, have been fighting a Saudi-led and U.S.-backed military coalition since 2015. In recent months, they have shot down at least two American drones.

Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarea tweeted that a spy aircraft known as ScanEagle was conducting "espionage and hostile operations" near the southern Saudi province of Asir when the rebels shot it down. However, he did not provide any photographs or video footage to corroborate the claim.

The ScanEagle is a reconnaissance drone launched by a catapult that costs more than $3 million and can fly for more than 20 hours, according to the U.S. Air Force.

Cmdr. Zach Harrell, a spokesman for the U.S. military's Central Command, called the Houthi claim "false," without elaborating.

Radical Islamists fill Pakistani capital

ISLAMABAD -- Tens of thousands of members of a radical Islamist party camped out in Pakistan's capital overnight, demanding Friday the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over economic hardships.

Spearheading a caravan of hundreds of cars and buses was Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party. He began his "Azadi March" from the southern city of Karachi last Sunday.

Rehman and his supporters entered Islamabad about midnight Thursday. Chanting slogans for change and waving party flags, they camped out at an open area allocated for them by the government under tight security.

Authorities deployed police and paramilitary forces and placed shipping containers on key roads in the capital to prevent the huge anti-government procession from reaching the Red Zone, where government offices, parliament and foreign embassies are located.

Rehman, a hard-line religious cleric who has campaigned for regressive legislation targeting women and opposed legislation to eliminate of violence against women, has accused the military of influencing the 2018 parliamentary elections that saw Khan's Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party come into power. Rehman's seven-party political alliance, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, could secure only 16 seats in the 342-member National Assembly. Khan received 155.

Photo by AP/B.K. BANGASH

Members of a radical Islamist party throng Friday in Islamabad to demand the resignation of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

