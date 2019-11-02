• Catherine Herridge, the chief intelligence correspondent at Fox News and one of its founding employees, is leaving the network after 23 years to join CBS News. The Thursday announcement marked the latest high-profile departure from the news side at Fox, coming just weeks after another founding employee, Shepard Smith, resigned abruptly in the middle of his contract. "CBS News has always placed a premium on enterprise journalism and powerful investigations," Herridge said in a statement released by CBS. "I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter." A former London-based correspondent for ABC News, Herridge joined Fox in 1996 as the network launched. In her most recent role, she covered the intelligence community, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Herridge's contract with Fox expired during the summer, and while the network wanted to renew it, it understood she might leave, CNN reported. Her last day was Friday. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement released through Fox and obtained by CNN, Herridge thanked Fox magnate Rupert Murdoch "for the opportunity to cover the most impactful stories of the last 23 years, most recently the Special Counsel report and impeachment inquiry." At CBS, where she'll start this month, Herridge will be a senior investigative correspondent with a focus on national security and intelligence issues. She was already in discussions to move to CBS when Smith resigned, according to CNN. Smith's announcement that he was resigning, made as he signed off from his show on Oct. 11, stunned even his colleagues. It followed attacks from some of the network's opinion hosts, including a public spat with Tucker Carlson. Those familiar with Smith's thinking told The Washington Post that those attacks, combined with his unease over the network's increasingly Trump-friendly tone, had led to his departure.

• Tyler Perry's new Atlanta studio will be home to the 2019 Miss Universe competition, a major showcase for the sprawling complex built on a former Confederate army base. The televised competition in which women from more than 90 countries compete for the crown of Miss Universe will air live from Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 8. The three-hour show, hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth year, will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. The show will end with reigning champion Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowning her successor. Perry opened his 330-acre studio last month. Its 12 sound stages are each named after seminal black actors and actresses.

Photo by Los Angeles Times

Catherine Herridge

Photo by Invision

Tyler Perry, left, and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams pose for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta.

