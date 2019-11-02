Norberg, Panthers run past Hall

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs needed a win on senior night to keep its playoff hopes alive, and Jackson Norberg and the Panthers made sure it happened.

Norberg rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns as Siloam Springs ran by Little Rock Hall 40-0 at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs 40, Little Rock Hall 0 Little Rock Hall^0^0^0^0^—^0 Siloam Springs^7^14^16^3^—^40 First Quarter Siloam — Norberg 7 run (Losh kick), 2:46. Second Quarter Siloam — Weaver 17 pass from Pool (Losh kick), 9:49. Siloam — Norberg 2 run (Losh kick), 3:23. Third Quarter Siloam — Norberg 6 run (Losh kick), 7:41. Siloam — Norberg 9 run (Losh kick), 5:57. Siloam — Safety, punt snapped out of endzone, 3:07. Fourth Quarter Siloam — FG Losh 40, 5:10.

Four Downs • The shutout was the Panthers’ first since blanking Harrison 16-0 at F.S. Garrison Stadium in 2015. • Hall running back Dontevious Patterson ran for 70 yards on 11 carries for the Warriors. • It was Military Appreciation Night at Panther Stadium, which included most of the Panthers carrying American flags as they ran on the field. • Siloam Springs plays at Russellville with a playoff spot on the line. Little Rock Hall travels to El Dorado.

The Panthers (3-6, 2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak and now must win at Russellville next week to advance to the Class 6A football playoffs.

"The number one job tonight was to make sure we secured a victory and give ourselves a chance next week to go get a win and get in the playoffs," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "That was our goal, and we accomplished that goal. I think we did everything we could tonight to make that happen."

Siloam Springs finished with 339 yards of total offense and held Hall (2-7, 0-6) to just 94.

After the Panthers went three-and-out on their opening possession, Siloam Springs scored on three of its next four offensive possessions to take a 21-0 halftime lead.

On the Panthers' second possession, quarterback Taylor Pool hit passes of 20 yards to Gavin Henson and 17 to Tate Criner to the Hall 24. Five plays later Norberg scored from seven yards out to give Siloam Springs a 7-0 lead.

Pool hit Weaver for a 17-yard touchdown on Siloam Springs' next possession for a 14-0 lead.

Norberg scored again from 2 yards out with 3:23 left before halftime for a 21-0 lead.

Norberg rushed four straight times for 56 yards to open the third quarter and he scored from six yards out to give the Panthers a 28-0 lead. He added a 9-yard score for a 35-0 lead and a running clock with 5:57 left in the third quarter.

Norberg rushed for 190 yards the previous game against El Dorado to give him 340 yards in the last two games.

"Getting a lot of good push offensively, and me running one side of the ball," said Norberg, who had been a two-way starter earlier in the year. "I've still got that energy to keep going. I see a hole and I'm going to run through it. All the credit to my linemen though."

The Panthers added a safety in the third quarter when a Hall punt snap went out of the end zone. Harrison Losh added a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Pool finished 8 of 13 passing for 133 passing yards and rushed six times for 35 yards. Weaver caught three passes for 61 yards.

Now the Panthers have their sights set on the Cyclones, who lost to El Dorado on Friday night.

"We want to win out," Norberg said. "We want to win the rest of our games. We want to play our butts off the rest of this year. Nothing's guaranteed."

