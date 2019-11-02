O’Rourke ends run to be next president

Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, announced Friday that he was ending his Democratic presidential campaign, which failed to recapture the enthusiasm, interest and fundraising prowess of his 2018 Senate race.

In an online post, O’Rourke said, “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.” He was scheduled to address supporters later Friday at an event in Iowa.

O’Rourke was urged to run for president by many Democrats who were energized by his narrow Senate loss last year in Texas, a reliably Republican state. He raised an astonishing amount of money from small donors across the country, visited every county in Texas and used social media and livestreaming video to engage directly with voters.

He ultimately lost to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz by 3 percentage points.

O’Rourke struggled to replicate that model in the presidential primary, and both his polling and his fundraising dwindled significantly in recent months.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” he wrote on Medium. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.”

O’Rourke, 47, made the decision to quit the race in the middle of this week, ahead of a gathering Friday of Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, according to people familiar with his thinking. He is not expected to run for any other office in 2020, despite persistent efforts by party leaders and political donors to coax him into another bid for the Senate.

O’Rourke’s campaign has been under extreme financial strain.

His advisers concluded that proceeding in the race might have meant making deep cuts to his staff in order to pay for advertising and other measures to compete in the early primary and caucus state.

By leaving the race, O’Rourke completes the winding path from his early status as a potential front-runner to his drastic decision over the summer to reframe his candidacy as an activist crusader after the mass shooting targeting Hispanics in his home city of El Paso, Texas.

Since then, O’Rourke has campaigned doggedly on issues related to guns and race, calling most notably for federal gun-control policies that would require owners of assault-style weapons to surrender them to the government.

That’s a far more aggressive stance than most Democratic presidential candidates have endorsed.

That last phase of his campaign has taken O’Rourke far beyond the early-state circuit and included visits with prison inmates in California and an immigrant community in Mississippi.

In an August interview after the El Paso massacre, O’Rourke said his focus would be “taking the fight to Donald Trump” and “being with those who have been denigrated and demeaned.”

In recent weeks, he has also criticized other Democrats in newly strident terms, declaring in September that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., had accomplished “absolutely nothing” on gun control.

O’Rourke entered the 2020 primary in the middle of March with the aura of a celebrity, cheered by rank-and-file Democrats and admired by former President Barack Obama for his near-miss challenge to Cruz in the nation’s largest red state.

He effectively unveiled his run for the White House in a cover story for Vanity Fair in which he declared he was “just born to be in it.” He later described the cover, along with his choice of words, as a mistake.

On Friday, President Donald Trump quickly weighed in on O’Rourke’s exit, saying in a tweet: “Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so!”

In the earliest days of his campaign, O’Rourke was a fundraising powerhouse, collecting more than $6 million in his first day as a candidate.

But his fundraising cratered almost immediately. He raised more in his first 48 hours than in the following 100 days and steadily depleted his campaign treasury by spending more than he was taking in.

Despite the near-hero status he achieved in the eyes of Democratic voters as a daring challenger to a Republican they loathed — Cruz — O’Rourke found it far more difficult to stand out from a crop of presidential candidates that included other young orators, like Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and determined progressives like U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

O’Rourke also came under harsh attack in a June debate from Julian Castro, the former housing secretary and a fellow Texan, who blasted O’Rourke from the left on immigration. O’Rourke, who was not an especially strong debater in his Senate campaign, appeared badly caught off guard.

To O’Rourke and his allies, it has been evident for some time that he was confronting a slim path forward. At the last Democratic debate, a pair of O’Rourke’s donors flew to Ohio to meet with him about his campaign and the possibility of him quitting the race to run for Senate in Texas against John Cornyn, who is up for reelection. O’Rourke told them he was not running for Senate, according to people familiar with the matter.

A spokesman to O’Rourke reiterated that stance Friday. “Beto will not be a candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas in 2020,” said Rob Friedlander, an aide to O’Rourke.

O’Rourke’s decision comes as the Democratic primary enters a critical stretch.

With three months until the kickoff Iowa caucuses, polls consistently show a trio of candidates leading the way: Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, with Buttigieg showing strength in Iowa, as well.

Lower polling candidates face difficult questions about whether they have the money to sustain a campaign through the first primary contests.

Earlier this week, Kama-la Harris, another candidate who entered the race to much fanfare, announced she was downscaling her campaign, laying off some staff members and reorienting almost exclusively to focus on Iowa.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Weissert and Julie Pace of The Associated Press and by Alexander Burns of The New York Times.