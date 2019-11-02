100 years ago

Nov. 2, 1919

• With the taking over of all military organizations by the army the supervision of Liberty theaters passes from the Commission on Training Camp Activities at Washington to the camp commanders where they are located. Entertainments at the Liberty theater at Camp Pike will be under the direct supervision of Major General Sturgis. The finances will be handled by the education and recreation branch of the War Plans Division, of which Maj. Eugene E. Barton is director for Camp Pike. B.A. Duncan will remain as manager of the theater. Under the new regime all films will be secured through the Community Moving Picture Bureau of Dallas, Tex.

50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1969

FAYETTEVILLE -- The REAL Bill Montgomery stood up Saturday and the Arkansas Razorbacks trumped Texas A and M's best game of the season with their own topper, 35-13, before 40,000 fans in Razorback Stadium and a regional television audience. A perky runner for the first time since the opening game, and on target with his passes (14 of 19 for 174 yards) for the first time this year, Montgomery and his determined offensive mates smashed 91, 80, 37, 6, and 73 yards to touchdowns on their first six possessions. With 25 minutes left to play, Frank Broyles withdrew those regulars, to save them from injuries at the hands of A and M's vicious defenders as much as anything.

25 years ago

Nov. 2, 1994

• The pace of both cotton harvesting and wheat planting picked up last week, according to a crop report released Monday by the Arkansas Agricultural Statistics Service. Weather was suitable for fieldwork for five days last week, compared with three the week before. Arkansas farmers planted 17 percent of their expected wheat crop last week and harvested another 7 percent of the cotton crop. About 33 percent of the cotton crop remains in the field. The cotton harvest was slowed by wet conditions during the two preceding weeks. The cotton crop's quality continues to decline during the delayed harvest. About 17 percent of the unharvested crop is in excellent condition, the report says, compared with 27 percent the week before. Most of the crop -- 69 percent -- is in good condition, compared with 55 percent last week. The remaining 14 percent is in fair condition. Soybeans, the state's largest crop, were in good condition statewide, the report said. About 81 percent of the crop was in good or excellent condition, the report said. Grain sorghum and rice harvests were 99 percent complete.

10 years ago

Nov. 2, 2009

BAUXITE -- Saline County is shopping around for more trash. More waste means more money for the landfill in Bauxite, so the landfill's board is considering turning it over to a waste giant that promises more trash and cash. Last week, the Saline County Regional Solid Waste Management District agreed to consider bids from BFI, also called Republic Services, which has submitted three proposals to buy or lease the dump. The landfill on West Sardis Road east of Benton has had trouble making money because it was designed to handle waste from four counties but since the late 1990s has served only Saline County, said Steve Metcalf, chairman of the district's board. With the district's debt of $6.7 million and modest yearly revenue, it may have to raise rates, lay off workers or even add $20 on property-tax bills if no changes are made and money gets really tight, officials said. BFI is estimating that the waste stream at the landfill would nearly double to about 532 tons a day under its management.

Metro on 11/02/2019