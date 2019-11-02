Pelosi upbeat on 3-nation trade deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that President Donald Trump's new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is the "easiest trade deal that we've ever done."

"We're on a path to yes, and I think every day brings us closer to agreement," Pelosi said. "I'd like to have it done as soon as it's ready. I wouldn't rule it out next year. Hopefully we can do it sooner, but I said: 'When it's ready we'll do it.'"

Key Senate Republicans have said that letting a vote on the agreement slip to a presidential election year could doom the deal altogether.

Pelosi said Democratic negotiators and the Trump administration are close to making final fixes to the accord, adding that she believes the deal could serve as a template for future agreements if they get it right.

Her positive attitude on the negotiations comes after the House on Thursday voted to formalize its impeachment investigation of the president, marking the beginning of the public phase of the process.

Pelosi said that approving the trade agreement won't be influenced by the impeachment inquiry and the timeline will depend on when the deal is ready.

Earlier this year, Pelosi designated a group of Democrats to negotiate changes to the agreement with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, focusing in particular on strengthening the labor and enforcement provisions.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, who is leading the Democratic working group, said this week that the two sides made significant progress. He also called on AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, Lighthizer and committee aides to meet soon to resolve outstanding differences.

Trumka this week met with lawmakers and told them not to rush to a vote. At the same time, he indicated that the negotiators are getting close to the finish line.

Asked if Trumka has veto power over the agreement, Pelosi said "no," while acknowledging that he plays a key role in the negotiations.

"We have shared values," Pelosi said of Democrats and organized labor. "We have the same concerns."

Many labor groups so far have said the agreement isn't good enough, but it's not clear if they would pressure Democrats to kill the entire deal.

Pelosi, who voted for the original North American Free Trade Agreement, said the debate around that deal was "so contentious."

"There's none of that now," she said. "Then it was like war zones -- it was terrible."

Senate Finance Chairman Charles Grassley, the Republican who would be responsible for shepherding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement through the Senate, said last week that waiting for action until next year could jeopardize the agreement.

"The Democratically controlled House of Representatives looks increasingly less likely to act this year on USMCA. That threatens passage of the trilateral trade deal this Congress, as next year is a presidential election year," he said in an Oct. 23 speech. Grassley also described Democrats' approach to the negotiations as "stalling tactics."

Trump administration officials also have become increasingly concerned that time is running out for a vote on the agreement this year and that it won't be possible to consider it next year, people familiar with the internal deliberations said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that the administration and Congress are still negotiating and have major differences on the language of the legislation that lawmakers will vote on, indicating another uphill battle.

Business on 11/02/2019