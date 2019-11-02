PREP FOOTBALL Bentonville takes care of business

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Bentonville players run out onto the field, Friday, November 1, 2019 during a football game at Bentonville High School in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- Take care of business was the objective for unbeaten Bentonville High this week, and the Tigers did just that in a 52-0 shutout against Springdale High at Tiger Stadium.

Bentonville (9-0, 6-0 7A-West) dominated from start-to-finish and clinched at least a share of the 7A-West title after Bentonville West fell on the road at Van Buren Friday night. Bentonville will make its first-ever trip to West next Friday.

Bentonville High 52, Springdale High 0 Springdale^0^0^0^0^—^0 Bentonville^10^21^14^7^—^52 First Quarter Bent — Crawford 16 run (Turner kick), 6:07. Bent — FG Turner 43, 2:51. Second Quarter Bent — Joyce 1 run (Turner kick), 11:26. Bent — Kolb 39 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 7:44. Bent — Pankau 9 run (Nimrod kick), 2:15. Third Quarter Bent — Crawford 9 run (Nimrod kick), 10:21. Bent — Ried 2 run (Nimrod kick), 1:11. Fourth Quarter Bent — Schluterman 4 run (Nimrod kick), 3:30.

The Tigers scored on five of their six first-half possessions to take a 31-0 halftime lead, then invoked the Arkansas Activities Association Sportsmanship Rule on their first possession of the second half on Senior Night.

"This was an important night for our guys," said Bentonville coach Jody Grant. "We talked about it with our seniors. We'll get to do it again because we'll host a playoff game, but we wanted this to be a special night for them and I think we did that."

Bentonville did not put up spectacular numbers in the win, but the Tigers didn't have to against a Springdale team that lost its fifth straight game to fall to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the 7A-West.

Tigers quarterback Ben Pankau played just a little more than one half and passed and ran for one touchdown each. Three Bentonville quarterbacks saw action and eight players logged carries in the win. About the biggest statistic for the Tigers was just two penalties for 10 yards.

"We needed that and we needed to play clean," said Grant. "When you're going into week nine, week 10, as the playoffs approach, you've got to be playing your best football. So we feel good about the way we operated tonight."

Bentonville got on the scoreboard first when Preston Crawford capped a 49-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first quarter. Tigers kicker Logan Turner extended the lead to 10-0 when he drilled a 43-yard field goal later in the first quarter.

Tiger defensive back Levi Bennett made a nice sideline grab for an interception to set up Bentonville's third score, a 1-yard plunge by Cole Joyce. Later in the quarter, Pankau hit Trenton Kolb on a 39-yard scoring pass, then Pankau added a score of his on, a 9-yard keeper with 2:15 left in the first half to put Bentonville up 31-0.

Springdale was never able to generate much push against the Bentonville defense, but quarterback Conner Hutchins finished the night with 74 yards rushing.

Bentonville invoked the 35-point mercy rule when the Tigers benefited from a short Springdale punt and drove 33 yards. Crawford scored his second touchdown of the night one play after Pankau hit Cooper Smith for 27 yards. Crawford powered in from the 6 and a 38-0 lead with 10:21 left in the third quarter.

"We've been playing great the last couple of games," Pankau said. "The defense has been awesome and the offense has been able to put up high numbers. Offensively tonight we didn't do as much as we felt like we could have. It was kind of an off night and we still put up 52 points. I think we're rolling at the right time and this is a good time to be playing at a high level."

Four Downs

• Pankau finished the night 11-of-15 for 166 yards and one touchdown passing.

• Springdale still has an outside shot at a playoff berth in the 7A-West, but would have to beat Van Buren at home next Friday to get in.

• Bentonville honored 44 seniors in a pre-game ceremony. Those from the football team, cheer and drill team were honored.

• Next week, Springdale will host Van Buren in the regular-season finale. Bentonville will travel to Bentonville West.

