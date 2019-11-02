PREP FOOTBALL: Cabot runs off 40 straight points to rout Northside

FORT SMITH -- After spotting an early score to Fort Smith Northside, the Cabot defense dominated the rest of the way.

The Panthers scored 40 unanswered points to clinch a Class 7A postseason berth with a 40-7 victory over the Grizzlies on Senior Night on Friday at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

Cabot 40, FS Northside 7 Cabot ^7 14 13 ^6^—^40 FS Northside ^7 ^0 ^0 ^0^—^7 First Quarter North – King 4 pass from Norwood (Stanton kick), 8:33. Cabot – Gee 1 run (Thurman kick), 6:38. Second Quarter Cabot – Gee 4 run (Thurman kick), 7:42. Cabot – Carmack 9 pass from Gee (Thurman kick), 3:20. Second Quarter Cabot – FG Thurman 21, 7:15. Cabot – Turner 7 run (Thurman kick), 6:30. Cabot – FG Thurman 21, 1:01. Fourth Quarter Cabot – Carmack 47 run (kick failed), 6:01.

Under first-year coach Scott Reed, Cabot (6-3, 3-3 7A-Central) has a chance to play for a first-round home game next week against North Little Rock. Northside (2-7, 0-6) will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Panther defense allowed just eight first downs, 97 yards of total offense and recovered three fumbles while the special teams also recovered a Grizzly fumble.

Cabot gained 337 total yards powered by running back Graham Turner and quarterback Tyler Gee. Turner rushed for 140 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown while Gee ran for two scores and passed for another.

Cabot scored 21 unanswered points to take 21-7 halftime lead. The Panther defense held the Grizzlies to just three first downs and 54 total yards.

Turner began to find holes late in the first half, finishing the half with 126 yards on 17 carries. Gee ran for two scores and passed for another.

Northside's Montay Parks picked off a Gee pass on the second play from scrimmage and returned it to the Panther 32. Matthew Hollenbeck hit Preston Baugh for 24 yards at the Cabot 11 and three plays later, Dreyden Norwood found Jackson King in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 8 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half.

But from that point, the Panther defense held Northside to 22 yards and a penalty first down for the remainder of the first half.

Cabot got on the board soon after the Northside score. Gee hit De'Kairo Rudolph for 65 yards to the Grizzly 2. Two plays later, Gee scored on a 1-yard keeper to tie the game at 7-all with 6:38 left in the opening quarter.

The Panthers took control of the game in the second quarter with a pair of scores.

Gee capped off a three-play drive with a 4-yard keeper, though the key play was the previous one as a 45-yard run by Turner that set up first-and-goal at the Grizzly 4.

Cabot's next possession was a 12-play, 49-yard drive that was kept alive when Northside was flagged for running into the kicker on a fourth-and-4 that led to a Panther first down. Gee capped off the drive with a 9-yard scoring toss to Kyler Carmack for a 21-7 lead with 3:20 left before halftime.

Rhett Thurman sandwiched a pair of 21-yard field goal between Turner's 7-yard touchdown run (thanks to a Northside fumble) to put the game away in the third period leading 34-7.

Four Downs

• Cabot now leads the series 6-2 and has won 3 straight over the Grizzlies.

• This is the first time since Northside and Southside were in the same conference in 1981 that both teams have started 0-6. Also, for the first time since 1980, there will be no playoff games involving either Fort Smith school.

• With the win, Cabot clinched a playoff spot. With the loss, Northside is eliminated from the postseason for the first time since 2013.

• Next week Northside travels 3 miles to face city rival Southside while Cabot hosts North Little Rock.

