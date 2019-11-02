PREP FOOTBALL Fayetteville rolls over Rogers Heritage

Rogers Heritage quarterback Jeb Brown (2) passes the ball against Fayetteville at Gates Stadium, Rogers, AR on November 1, 2019 / Special to NWA Democrat Gazette David Beach

ROGERS -- It took Fayetteville only 13 seconds to take the lead for good Friday night.

That's how long it took senior Connor Flannigan to return the opening kickoff 99 yards en route to a dominant 56-7 victory over Rogers Heritage in a 7A-West clash at David Gates Stadium.

Fayetteville 56, Rogers Heritage 7 Fayetteville^35^14^7^0^—^56 Heritage^0^0^0^7^—^7 First Quarter Fay — Flannigan 99 kickoff return (Needy kick) 11:47 Fay — McClain 2 run (Needy kick) 9:49 Fay — Flannigan 46 pass from Gibbs (Needy kick) 6:07 Fay — Flannigan 83 pass from Gibbs (Needy kick) 1:57 Fay — Satenga 25 interception return (Needy kick) 1:41 Second Quarter Fay — Gibbs 10 run (Needy kick) 4:14 Fay — Flannigan 30 pass from Gibbs (Needy kick) 1:57 Third Quarter Fay — Hudson 2 run (Erck kick) 8:23 Fourth Quarter Her — Webb 9 run (Baxley kick) 3:23

Fayetteville (5-4, 4-2) led by 35 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime.

"Special teams are a big part of the game, and we really emphasized special teams this week," Flannigan said. "We wanted to get a touchdown, a blocked punt or something. And the opening kickoff, I got some great blocks from Konley (Hudson) and my brother Brooks (Flannigan), it just sprung, and we took it."

After quarterback Quinn McClain scored on a 2-yard run two minutes later, Flannigan found himself back in the end zone twice more before the end of the first quarter. He hauled in a pass from quarterback Hank Gibbs on a 46-yard hookup, then was the recipient of another Gibbs pass, rambling 83 yards down the middle of the field to give Fayetteville a 28-0 lead with 1:57 left in the opening quarter.

Flannigan finished with four catches for 164 yards and appreciated the fact that the Bulldogs were able to get more young players into the game.

"It's good getting reps, any time you have that opportunity. Whether we are playing Heritage or Bentonville, it doesn't matter," he said. "Game time is game-time experience for anybody, and heading toward the playoffs, that's what you need."

On the first play of the ensuing Heritage drive, Fayetteville's Isaiah Satenga picked off a War Eagle pass and returned it 25 yards to boost the lead to 35.

"We had talked to the team about starting fast and finishing fast, coming out and executing our game plan," first-year coach Casey Dick said. "I thought our defense played lights out and we got a lot of guys a lot of reps, so we were happy with their performance."

The Bulldogs tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter, as Gibbs scored on a 10-yard keeper, then hit Flannigan again for a 30-yard touchdown.

Gibbs was 11 of 20 through the air for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

With a running clock in the second half, Fayetteville only ran seven offensive plays after the break. But one was a 2-yard touchdown run by Hudson to make it 56-0 with 8:23 to play in the third.

Dick liked what he saw from his starters, as well as from some of his young players who were able to gain some valuable playing time.

"I think anytime you step on the field and have another opportunity to play, it's another opportunity to get better," he said. "Our kids approach it that way, no matter who we're playing or what we're doing. We're proud of their effort, proud of the way they played, and proud of the way they prepared. So that's all we can ask."

Heritage (0-9, 0-6) continued to put up a fight until the end and finally reached the end zone when Jaheim Webb scored on a 9-yard run with 6:03 to play.

Dick likes where his team is with just two weeks until the start of the playoffs.

"We've just got to play consistent, get lined up and do the little things," he said. "We'd like to be a little ahead of where we're at, but we're getting there."

Four Downs

• The Bulldogs outgained the War Eagles 267-144 in total offense.

• Heritage has now lost 23 straight games, since a 29-28 triumph over Van Buren on Oct. 6, 2017.

• Fayetteville has now beaten Heritage 10 straight years,

• Next week Fayetteville hosts Springdale Har-Ber, while Heritage visits Rogers.

Sports on 11/02/2019