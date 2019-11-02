Rick Lee's Breeders' Cup selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Midnight Bisou in the Distaff

BEST BET Omaha Beach in the Dirt Mile

LONG SHOT Shekky Shebaz in the Turf Sprint

Filly and Mare Sprint. Purse $1 million, 7 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

COME DANCING has won all four of her races at 1 mile or less in 2019, including the Garde I Ballerina at Saratoga. She has a versatile running style and has worked smartly up to the race. COVFEFE won an exceptionally fast running of the Dogwood in her last race at Churchill Downs, and the Grade I winner is very quick but was beaten in her only race this season against older rivals. SPICED PERFECTION won the Grade I Madison at 7 furlongs earlier in the season, and she enters fresh off a determined win in a graded stake at Keeneland. She is also a Grade I winner at Santa Anita.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Come Dancing Castellano Martin 5-2

1 Covfefe Rosario Cox 2-1

9 Spiced Perfection Velazquez Miller 4-1

7 Selcourt Saez Sadler 10-1

5 Lady Ninja Van Dyke Baltas 10-1

6 Bellafina Prat Callaghan 6-1

8 Dawn the Destroyer Gaffalione McLaughlin 12-1

3 Heavenhasmynikki Santana Hess 20-1

2 Danuska's My Girl Franco Ward 20-1

Turf Sprint. Purse $1 million, 5 furlongs, turf, 3-year-olds and up

SHEKKY SHEBAZ is an exceptionally quick sprinter who improved dramatically when moved to turf only three races back. The stake winner retains rider Irad Ortiz and should love the firm footing at Santa Anita. PURE SENSATION is an 8-year-old who has won four of five races in 2019. The earner of nearly $2 million figures near the lead from gate to wire. EDDIE HASKELL was probably best when second as a post-time favorite in the Grade II Eddie D, and the talented sprinter is the one to beat if able to work out a perfect trip.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Shekky Shebaz IOrtiz Servis 12-1

2 Pure Sensation Lopez Clement 5-1

10 Eddie Haskell Rosario Glatt 9-2

5 Stubbins Prat O'Neill 12-1

9 Final Frontier Saez Albertrani 6-1

1 Totally Boss JOrtiz Arnold 5-1

3 Imprimis Dettori Orseno 8-1

7 Leinster Gaffalione Arnold 8-1

6 Stormy Liberal Velazquez Miller 8-1

11 Om Franco Miller 15-1

8 Legends of War Bejarano O'Neill 20-1

12 Belvoir Bay Castellano Miller 12-1

13 Girls Know Best Bravo Kenneally 20-1

14 Double Touch Velazquez Sadler 30-1

Dirt Mile. Purse $1 million, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up

OMAHA BEACH was sidelined after winning the Arkansas Derby but returned in grand style winning the Grade I Santa Anita Sprint Championship. The winner of four consecutive races keeps Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith. IMPROBABLE finished second behind the top selection in the Arkansas Derby, and the Bob Baffert trainee is a Grade I winner who is unbeaten in three career races in California. MR. MONEY had a four-race winning streak snapped when unexpectedly found on the early lead in the Pennsylvania Derby. He prefers to run at a target and will get his wish in this quicker field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Omaha Beach Smith Mandella 8-5

2 Improbable Bejarano Baffert 3-1

4 Mr. Money GSaez Calhoun 6-1

7 Coal Front Castellano Pletcher 6-1

3 Spun to Run IOrtiz Guerrero 6-1

9 Diamond Oops Leparoux Biancone 15-1

1 Giant Expectations JOrtiz Eurton 12-1

10 Snappy Sinclair Santana Asmussen 30-1

8 Blue Chipper Prat Young 20-1

6 Ambassadorial Spencer Chapple-Hyam 30-1

Filly and Mare Turf. Purse $2 million, 11/4 miles, turf, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

SISTERCHARLIE has won six consecutive Grade I races, including this same stake in 2018. The pace figures honest enough to set up her powerful and consistent late punch. IRIDESSA is a three-time Group I winner in Europe. She figures to benefit from a ground-saving trip and is being treated with bleeder medication Lasix for the first time. VILLA MARINA is a steadily improving 3-year-old filly who upset 11 rivals in the Group I Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp. She has won three consecutive at this 10-furlong distance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Sistercharlie Velazquez Brown 8-5

1 Iridessa Lordan O'Brien 8-1

9 Villa Marina Peslier Laffon-Parias 8-1

3 Fleeting Moore O'Brien 6-1

4 Billesdon Brook Levey Hannon 10-1

10 Mrs. Sippy Rosario Motion 8-1

12 Fanny Logan Dettori Gosden 15-1

7 Vasilika Prat Ward 8-1

8 Castle Lady Barzalona Pantall 15-1

5 Mirth Smith D'Amato 20-1

6 Thais Franco Brown 30-1

11 Just Wonderful Buick O'Brien 20-1

Sprint. Purse $2 million, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up.

MITOLE has crossed the wire first in eight of his past nine races. He won his third Grade I when dominating a good field in the Forego at Saratoga. WHITMORE was best in a troubled second-place finish in the Phoenix at Keeneland. He finished second in the 2018 Sprint, and the pace should be contentious enough to set up his late run. IMPERIAL HINT has parlayed Grade I victories in New York, and the consistent and classy veteran finished third as a post-time favorite in the 2018 Sprint.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Mitole Santana Asmussen 9-5

7 Whitmore Prat Moquett 15-1

9 Imperial Hint Castellano Carvajal 4-1

6 Shancelot JOrtiz Navarro 4-1

1 Catalina Cruiser Rosario Sadler 4-1

3 Firenze Fire IOrtiz Servis 12-1

5 Engage Velazquez Asmussen 15-1

2 Hog Creek Hustle Smith Foley 20-1

10 Matera Sky Take Mori 30-1

Mile. Purse $2,000,000, 1 Mile, Turf, 3-year-olds and up.

GOT STORMY was narrowly beaten over soft ground in the Grade I Woodbine Mile and her previous races as a decisive Grade I win at Saratoga. Her speed always has her in position to win turning into the stretch. CIRCUS MAXIMUS has won Group I races in Britain and France this season. He possesses good speed and will be treated with Lasix for the first time. UNI is a Grade I winner who has won six of his past seven races, and the powerful late-runner is good enough to overcome a modest pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Got Stormy Gaffalione Casse 7-2

9 Circus Maximus Moore O'Brien 3-1

11 Uni Rosario Brown 7-2

2 Lucullan Saez McLaughlin 12-1

8 El Tormenta Da Silva Cox 12-1

12 Lord Glitters Spencer O'Meara 12-1

13 Hey Gaman Dettori Tate 12-1

14 Bowies Hero Prat D'Amato 12-1

10 Without Parole IOrtiz Brown 20-1

1 Suedois Castellano O'Meara 20-1

3 Space Traveller Tudhope Fahey 12-1

4 Trais Fluors Lee Condon 20-1

5 True Valour Van Dyke Callaghan 20-1

7 Bolo Leparoux Gaines 30-1

15 Caribou Club Talamo Proctor 15-1

16 Next Shares Velazquez Baltas 30-1

Distaff. Purse $2 million, 11/8 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

MIDNIGHT BISOU is perfect in seven races this season, and the multiple Grade I winner has a strong record at Santa Anita has regular rider Mike Smith aboard. BLUE PRIZE followed a stake win at Saratoga with an upset win over Elate in the Grade I Spinster at Keeneland. She has won six of 12 races at today's 9-furlong distance. PARADISE WOODS has recorded all five of her wins at Santa Anita. She exits a clear win in the Grade II Zenyatta, and she drew a favorable two-turn post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Midnight Bisou Smith Asmussen 6-5

11 Blue Prize Bravo Correas 6-1

1 Paradise Woods Cedillo Shirreffs 5-1

2 Ollie's Candy Rosario Sadler 15-1

5 Dunbar Road JOrtiz Brown 6-1

7 Secret Spice Velazquez Baltas 10-1

9 Serengeti Empress Prat Amoss 12-1

6 Wow Cat IOrtiz Brown 15-1

3 Street Band Doyle Jones 10-1

8 La Force Van Dyke Gallagher 30-1

10 Mo See Cal Lopez Miller 30-1

Turf. Purse $4 million, 11/2 miles, turf, 3-year-olds and up

ARKLOW proved determined to the wire, winning the Grade I Turf Classic at Belmont. The 5-year-old has been consistently good this season and is likely to be an overlay. BRICKS AND MORTAR has rallied to win all five of his races in 2019, including four Grade I races at four different tracks. ANTHONY VAN DYKE ships from Ireland after finishing third best in the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes, and he has done his best running in Europe over firmer ground.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Arklow Castellano Cox 12-1

9 Bricks and Mortar IOrtiz Brown 9-5

5 Anthony Van Dyke Moore O'Brien 3-1

10 Old Persian Buick Appleby 4-1

12 Channel Maker Velazquez Mott 10-1

6 Channel Cat Saez Pletcher 15-1

4 Mount Everest Lordan O'Brien 15-1

7 Alounak Lecoeuvre Hicks 20-1

1 Zulu Alpha JOrtiz Maker 20-1

8 Bandua Gaffalione Sisterson 20-1

2 Acclimate Garcia D'Amato 20-1

3 United Prat Mandella 20-1

Classic. Purse $6 million, 11/4 Miles, 3-year-olds and up.

CODE OF HONOR has won consecutive Grade I races in New York. The steadily improving 3-year-old loves the distance and gets the nod in a wide-open race. MONGOLIAN GROOM was a convincing upset winner of the Grade I Awesome Again at Santa Anita, which earned the fastest last race Beyer figure. VINO ROSSO is a Grade I winner at Santa Anita. He ships West after crossing the wire first in the Grade I Jockey Club Gold Cup, which was his first race in 18 months without blinkers on.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Code of Honor Velazquez McGaughey 4-1

9 Mongolian Groom Cedillo Ganbat 12-1

10 Vino Rosso IOrtiz Pletcher 4-1

8 McKenzie Rosario Baffert 3-1

5 Yoshida Smith Mott 8-1

6 Elate JOrtiz Mott 6-1

7 Higher Power Prat Sadler 6-1

4 War of Will Gaffalione Casse 20-1

2 Seeking the Soul Hernandez Stewart 20-1

3 Owendale Castellano Cox 15-1

1 Math Wizard Santana Joseph 30-1

