Second challenger bids for Arkansas Supreme Court seat

The race for a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court expanded Saturday with the announcement that Barbara Webb will be seeking the position. Webb is the chief law judge on the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission and a former circuit judge in Saline County.

Webb, 62, confirmed her plans to run in a phone call with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday afternoon. She joins Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch, who launched his campaign last month.

Webb and Welch are vying for the Supreme Court seat held by Justice Josephine “Jo” Hart, who has yet to rule out running for reelection.

Reached at her home Friday, Hart, 75, said she was not sure if she should “quit or not.”

The filing period for judicial offices starts Monday and will run until Nov. 12.

Read more in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.