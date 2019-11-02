Today's Southwestern Athletic Conference game

UAPB at Jackson State

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB (5-3, 2-3 SWAC); Jackson State (3-5, 2-1)

RADIO UAPB Sports Network, KOKY-FM, 102.1, KPBA-FM, 99.3, KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live

COACHES Cedric Thomas (7-12 in second season at UAPB and overall); John Hendrick (5-6 in second season at Jackson State and 23-31 in sixth season overall)

SERIES Jackson State leads 27-12-1

LAST SEASON The Tigers stopped a fake field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to preserve a 30-27 come-from-behind victory in Pine Bluff.

NOTEWORTHY Jackson State has won five the past six games against UAPB. ... The Golden Lions have the SWAC's second-rated offense and third-ranked defense while Jackson State is seventh in both categories. ... The Golden Lions' defense has recorded at least one interception in seven consecutive games and at least one sack in 14 games in a row. ... Third-string quarterback Taylor Holston saw his first extended action of the season for UAPB last week. The junior from Cincinnati ran the ball on each of his five snaps, finishing with 32 yards, including a long of 14. ... Golden Lions freshman punter Myles Pini is tied for the SWAC lead in punts downed inside the 20 with 15. ... The Tigers have four players that rush for least 39 yards per game. KeShawn Harper, who had 93 yards rushing in last year's meeting, is averaging a team-high 47.9 yards followed by Kymani Clark (45.3), Jordan Johnson (44.5) and Tyson Alexander (39.5). As a team, Jackson State averages 174.9 yards on the ground. ... UAPB quarterback Shannon Patrick has 15 touchdown passes, tying him with Prairie View A&M's Jalen Morton for third most in the SWAC. ... Wide receiver Harry Ballard, coming off a 9-catch, 144-yard, 2-touchdown performance, is second in the league in receptions (44), third in receiving yards (705) and fourth in total touchdowns (9). Dejuan Miller is tied for fourth in catches (30). ... Jackson State's Keonte Hampton is the conference's leading tackler, averaging 10.1 per game. He also has 3.5 sacks, tied for sixth with UAPB's Xavier Mitchell. ... UAPB running back Taeyler Porter is closing in on his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The senior needs 245 yards over the final three games to reach 1,000 yards. Two of UAPB's remaining opponents, Jackson State and Texas Southern, rank ninth and 10th in the conference in run defense. Porter ran for 167 yards vs. the Tigers last year.

-- Erick Taylor

