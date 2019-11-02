Undercover officers arrest 2 in drug sale

Two Little Rock men agreed to sell undercover Pulaski County investigators 2 kilograms of methamphetamine Thursday afternoon, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested Fredy Reyes, 21, and Jesus Jose Tovar, 26, on Thursday afternoon near 8801 Baseline Road, an arrest report said.

An undercover investigator set up the sale Wednesday, and Reyes and Tovar brought 2 kilograms of meth on Thursday to the Walmart on Baseline Road, the report said.

Tovar was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Friday facing charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to sell or distribute and obstructing governmental operations, according to the jail's roster.

Reyes' bail was set at $150,000, and he faced charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to sell or distribute, use of communication device in the commission of a felony, unauthorized use of another's property to facilitate a crime and possession of controlled substances, the jail's roster said.

NLR woman arrested in stabbing incident

A North Little Rock woman stabbed a man who wouldn't get out of her way Thursday, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Shandrill Lasha Thomas, 40, on a charge of second-degree battery Thursday after a Jacksonville man told investigators she stabbed him after telling him to get out of her way near 5600 Summertree Drive, the report said.

When officers arrested Thomas near 6301 Camp Robinson Road, she said, "I did not stab him that hard," according to the report.

Thomas was in the Pulaski County jail without bond Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

