Van Horn thinks Hobbs will stay put

FAYETTEVILLE -- Can the Razorbacks beat the Yankees?

University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn believes the Razorbacks can when it comes to holding onto pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

Van Horn said he's confident the Razorbacks will retain Hobbs, who Wednesday was in New York to interview for the Yankees' pitching coach.

Van Horn, meeting with the media Friday to discuss Arkansas' fall practice, confirmed a report by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com that the Yankees were going to meet with Hobbs.

The Yankees fired Larry Rothschild, their pitching coach from 2011-19, on Monday.

"I feel like Matt Hobbs is going to be our pitching coach for a long time," Van Horn said. "For him to leave here, they're going to have to really compensate him in a big-time way."

Hobbs, Wake Forest's pitching coach from 2015-18, was hired by Van Horn last November to replace Wes Johnson, who left Arkansas to become the Minnesota Twins' pitching coach.

"Matt has been contacted numerous times over the last couple of years -- even when he was at Wake Forest -- by professional baseball," Van Horn said. "It's kind of the same this year, and I basically just said, 'Matt, you need to go on one of those [job interviews].'

"He really doesn't have a desire to leave Arkansas. For Matt to leave the University of Arkansas, they would have to really, really take care of him financially. Probably to the point where most major-league teams wouldn't do that. So I'm sure he's told them that.

"I'm not going to get into a dollar amount, but you're talking about life-changing-type money."

Hobbs is set to make $230,000 in the second year of a three-year contract signed at Arkansas. He made $220,00 in salary last year with a contract clause that increases his pay by $10,000 annually through 2021.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone has an annual salary of $1.15 million, according to USA Today. There isn't an online database for salaries of all major-league coaches.

Hobbs helped Arkansas go 46-20 last season and advance to the College World Series for the second consecutive year. The Razorbacks had a 3.90 team ERA and 615 strikeouts in 5812/3 innings.

The Yankees interviewed Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter on Tuesday, according to several reports. Two other college pitching coaches -- Arizona's Nate Yeskie and TCU's Kirk Saarloos -- turned down an interview with the Yankees, D1Baseball.com reported.

"Really, what's going on with pitching in our opinion at the big-league level by these organizations bringing in all the college pitching coaches -- say the top five or six guys across the country -- they're just gathering information," Van Horn said. "When you have an interview and there's 12 people in the room with a computer in front of them and you're going through your presentation on how you run a pitching staff and how you teach and how you use analytics, they're just getting all our information.

"They're trying to learn from college baseball coaches. Hats off to our colleges for being ahead of the game a little bit."

Van Horn didn't want to go into more details about what Hobbs said about his interview with the Yankees. He deferred questions to Hobbs, who wasn't available to talk with reporters, according to an Arkansas spokesman.

Last year, Johnson became the first college assistant coach to be hired by a major-league team. He helped the Twins go 100-62 and win the American League Central title after they were 78-84 in 2018.

"Yeah, it definitely didn't hurt," Van Horn said of Johnson's success making college coaches more attractive. "I think Wes coaching in the big leagues probably has opened some eyes. They know he's a good coach and awesome to be around, and college coaches know what they're doing."

Van Horn said some major-league teams limit their coaches.

"They just tell you what to do," he said. "Tell you who to play, tell you how to pitch people. That's their analytics staff saying, 'We're going to throw this, this and that,' and they take the coaching out of it. I don't think a lot of people really enjoy that.

"I'm not saying that's the same way with the Twins. Talking to Wes, he gets to work. But some organizations, they don't treat it that way."

