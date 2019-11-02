WALLY HALL: Freshman QBs turn UA fans' boos into cheers

FAYETTEVILLE — On a spectacular November afternoon for football, the University of Arkansas was just the opposite in the first half when the final outcome was settled against Mississippi State.

But at least the Razorbacks' offense woke up at the half when Coach Chad Morris changed quarterbacks after being booed in the first half.

Early on, the Hogs were dominated by Mississippi State, which came in riding a four-game losing streak but won 54-24 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs have now lost six in a row and have tied their record for consecutive SEC losses with 17, which came during John L. Smith’s year as an interim coach and Bret Bielema’s first season.

The Razorbacks came out flat, and the Bulldogs looked like a heavyweight on a mission.

By the half, it was 38-10 and the Bulldogs had rushed for 312 of their 398 total yards. They were far from through.

Arkansas had 141, mostly from Rakeem Boyd's 89 rushing yards. They weren’t finished, either.

No one could have rallied the Hogs from their halftime deficit, but about 20,000 fans remained to cheer two substitute quarterbacks: redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and true freshman KJ Jefferson. Both led the Hogs to second-half touchdown drives, giving the frustrated but loyal fans something to cheer.

The first time Jefferson touched the ball, he went 21 yards up the middle. He also teamed up with true freshman Treylon Burks on a 32-yard pass to set up Jefferson’s 5-yard touchdown run. The drive covered 75 yards in four plays.

There is now a new quarterback controversy that doesn’t include Ben Hicks or Nick Starkel.

The fans voiced their opinion of playing Hicks with a long chorus of boos.

Now, the debate will be which freshman quarterback starts against Western Kentucky.