Woman fatally hit by vehicle in LR

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:25 a.m.

A woman died after being struck by a car late Friday, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near 6301 Colonel Glenn Road, spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

A woman there was suffering from life-threatening injuries when officers arrived, and she died after she was transported to UAMS Medical Center, Barnes said. The woman's identity was not released.

The driver of the vehicle was still at the scene when officers arrived and was speaking with detectives, Barnes said.

Accident reconstruction officers worked late Friday gathering evidence, Barnes said.

Metro on 11/02/2019

Print Headline: Woman fatally hit by vehicle in LR

