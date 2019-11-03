2 teens shot at hotel near I-630 in Little Rock; 1 critically wounded, cops say

A double shooting at a Little Rock hotel on Sunday morning left two teenagers wounded, including one who was in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Staybridge Suites on University Avenue, just south of Interstate 630, just before 9 a.m., Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said. Police found two teens, one boy and one girl, toward the north end of the hotel’s second floor, according to the spokesman.

Police said the boy had been shot multiple times in his upper body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The girl was shot in her lower body and was believed to be stable.

Barnes wasn’t immediately able to provide the ages of the victims, but confirmed they were both teenagers.

Authorities believe the shooting resulted from an argument that took place during a party the night before, he said.

No suspect information was available Sunday morning.

Check back for further information.