Authorities: Central Arkansas vehicle fire leads to discovery of human remains

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle fire in south Pulaski County on Friday night led to the discovery of human remains.
Deputies were dispatched to the fire off of Woodson Lateral Road, near Woodson Cemetery, at about 9:30 p.m., a news release by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office states. Responders found the remains after the fire was extinguished, according to the release.
Authorities said investigators collected the remains and took them to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death.
