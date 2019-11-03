Building Permits

Building projects for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

SLSJ Associates, LLC, 12319 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock $175,000.

Empire Roofing, Inc., 16105 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock $140,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jack Hartsell Construction, 25 Carmel Lane, Little Rock, $2,000,000.

Stine and Company Prime Real Estate, 8 Hallen Court, Little Rock, $915,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 2819 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock, $580,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC, 3 Forest Heights Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, 30 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $380,000.

Katherine Mcclerkin, 11940 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Big Rock, RC LLC, 130 Woodstone Drive, Little Rock, $225,000.

River Valley Builders, Inc., 40 River Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $199,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, 127 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $185,000.

River Valley Builders, Inc., 5820 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $75,000.

