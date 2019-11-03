Business booming on Chenal Parkway with more development ahead

A drive up Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock reveals bursts of activity: new office space, hotels popping up alongside apartment complexes, financial institutions seemingly on every block and the ever-growing retailers and restaurants that populate the area.

Bigger changes, however, are taking place behind the scenes as well. And those changes will affect future development of the area, which recently turned 30 years old.

The original developers of Chenal Valley have stepped away from promoting the remaining 370 acres of commercial real estate in the area and have turned over management of Chenal Country Club.

This summer, Cushman & Wakefield Sage Partners was named as the lead company to develop and sell commercial real estate in Chenal. The commercial development firm and PotlachDeltic recently welcomed about 50 property developers and economic development officials to Chenal Country Club to introduce the firm's leadership team, which is focused on drawing more retail and office projects to the bustling area.

At the event, PotlachDeltic announced that the country club is under new management. Dallas-based Arnold Palmer golf management group is now responsible for managing and operating the country club, which has two golf courses and a full-service clubhouse that includes rental spaces for meetings and special events.

Arnold Palmer golf management team operates more than 500 golf courses, which combined represent more than $6 billion in golf, hospitality and real estate assets.

Cushman & Wakefield Sage Partners, meanwhile, is focused on drawing more food and retail businesses along with additional office space to west Little Rock.

"We want to develop more office space in Chenal -- there is a need for more space outside the downtown area," said Rick O'Brien, marketing director for Sage Partners. "We are also looking at more retail, in particular more sit-down restaurants."

Chenal Valley was originally developed by Deltic Timber, which merged with Potlatch Corp. last year to form PotlatchDeltic. Deltic began the development of Chenal Valley in 1989 and since then has developed and sold 450 acres of commercial property and more than 3,000 residential lots.

Sage Partners is most immediately focusing on developing a huge parcel of land at the Chenal-Rahling corner, across the street from current Bank OZK headquarters.

"That will ultimately be the main intersection in west Little Rock. It's going to be a gem for development," O'Brien said. "That's the premier location that's undeveloped in that area."

Developments already are popping up just off the intersection. There's a new Aloft Hotel under construction, and just across Rahling Road (behind the Promenade at Chenal) is a high-end apartment complex being developed by the same group that built the Fitzroy on Chenal Parkway.

Looks like turning 30 isn't slowing things down in Chenal Valley.

THANK A VETERAN

If you're looking for a way to thank a veteran, try shopping at one of the more than 25,000 veteran-owned businesses in Arkansas. It's a good time to honor those who served with Veterans Day approaching Nov. 11.

Arkansas has 25,915 veteran-owned businesses, and about 20% of those have more than one employee. There are 2.5 million businesses in the U.S. owned by veterans. Those businesses provide 5 million jobs and produce more than $1 trillion in sales annually.

The statistics from the U.S. Small Business Administration also show that Arkansas ranks 31st in the nation in number of businesses operated by veterans.

This week, veterans and military spouses interested in starting their own businesses or looking for more support for an existing business, can find plenty of help around the state, as the Arkansas division of the Small Business Administration celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week.

The federal agency is working with organizations to offer free guidance for vets and their spouses who want to start or grow a small business.

On Tuesday, a forum at the Washington County Veterans Services office will help veterans share information about the challenges of operating a small business. The forum is in Fayetteville at 62 W. North St.

There are two events on Thursday: one in Cabot and the other in Little Rock. The Conductor, an entrepreneurial support organization, will teach veterans how to pitch their businesses to enhance growth and expansion. The event is from 1-2 p.m. at the Cabot Public Library, 909 W. Main St.

The Little Rock event at the Small Business Administration office is scheduled from 9-11:30 a.m. and will offer guidance on the agency's programs that support efforts to start a new business, expand an existing business or services that can help veterans buy a business. The event is in the Gary Green Room at 2101 Riverfront Drive.

The agency's events end Friday with a business resource summit and fair for veterans, who can find out about services that support the transition from service member to civilian. Several organizations will be on hand for the event to provide mentoring and guidance for veterans. It's being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the federal government's Procurement Technical Assistance Center, 2301 S. University Ave.

POWER UP IN LITTLE ROCK

The Greater Little Rock Chamber of Commerce will examine the important role manufacturing plays in the local economy during a panel discussion Monday. The event is from noon-1 p.m. in the great hall of the Clinton Presidential Center.

The panel will feature Rajesh Chokhani of Welspun, Bryan Day of the Port of Little Rock and Gina Radke of Galley Support Innovations. Lunch will be provided.

The discussion is part of the chamber's Power Up Little Rock program, a quarterly series that highlights important economic development trends, issues and events within the region and the state.

Little Rock scored a major housewares manufacturing business last week with the announcement that HMS Manufacturing Co. plans to hire about 90 workers over the next two years at a new plant at the port. The $20 million investment includes renovating a 500,000-square-foot facility to produce and distribute goods.

Manufacturing is a major industry in Arkansas with about 160,500 employees, the fourth largest employment sector in the state. Average wages in 2018 were $23.08 hourly or $48,006 annually, according to state figures.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.

SundayMonday Business on 11/03/2019