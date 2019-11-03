Business People

BANKING

Beth Presley of Arvest Bank was named 2019 Inaugural Winner of the Bill Holmes Leadership Award at the Arkansas Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Leadership Conference.

Jim Cargill, president and chief executive officer of Arvest Bank in central, northeast and southwest Arkansas, was recognized with the 2019 Vision Award given by World Services of the Blind.

Sean Morell, M.D., recently joined UAMS Baptist Health Orthopaedic Clinic-Conway. He will provide care primarily for the hand, wrist and forearm.

Mandy Hull, associate general counsel for the University of Arkansas System, has been named the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's associate vice chancellor of human resources and policy adviser to the chancellor.

The Communications Group has hired Carson Horn as public relations manager. Horn previously served as the associate director of farm programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network and as director of communications at the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association.

Jessica Flake Dearnley of Flake & Kelley Commercial is relocating to the real estate firm's Little Rock location. Dearnley previously managed the firm's Northwest Arkansas office.

