COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Nov. 3

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Village Players will present You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Lake High School Auditorium in Hot Springs. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit hsvplayers.org.

Gold City Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Village Bible Church, 100 Ponderosa Way, will present Gold City in concert at 3 p.m. For more information, call (501) 922-0404.

Nov. 4

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 1-3 and their caregivers are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature learning concepts through movement, music, stories and play.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play classic card games at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to to the Monday Afternoon Book Club from 1-3 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Makerspace Mondays

BRYANT — Children in grades three through six are invited to Makerspace Mondays at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Chess Night

BENTON — Youth ages 9 to 18 are invited to play chess at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — Master Gardeners, ages 18 and older, are invited to discuss garden extenders with Bruce Shrader at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 5

Memoir Reading

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Language and Literature will host author Mark McGraw in a debut reading of his newly published memoir, Behind Friendly Lines: Memoirs of a U.S. Marine in Chile, at 6 p.m. in Room 200 of Hickingbotham Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Mother Goose on the Loose

BENTON — Children up to 3 years old and their caregivers are invited to Mother Goose on the Loose at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature songs, rhymes, puppets and instruments to foster language development.

Master Builder Challenge

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the third grade are invited to the Master Builder Challenge at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Children in grades seven through 12 are invited to Table-Top Teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Teen Gaming Club

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to play video games and help plan gaming events at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Tween Tuesday

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to create art, play games and perform science experiments at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Open Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to the Makerspace to design a 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Evening Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to develop literacy skills with stories and songs at the Evening Story Time at 5:30 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Saline County Library Writers

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to join the Saline County Library Writers at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

English-Language Class

BENTON — All ages are invited to an English-language class at 7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 5 and 7

Preschool Story Time

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to a Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. The program will feature stories, songs and activities.

Nov. 6

Home-School Hour

BENTON — A Home-School Hour will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be separate classes for ages 4 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 11 and 12 to 18.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Making It Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m.

at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be a new feature project each week, but attendees are free to go off-project. All projects will be appropriate for beginners, with options to add advanced techniques for more experienced crafters.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Kids in the Kitchen

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to practice kitchen skills at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Teen Maker Club

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to paint, draw, program and more at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Nov. 7

Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The program, Coats of Many Colors, will be presented by Jimmie and Paulette Weber. For more information, call (501) 922-1785.

Toddler Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature learning concepts through movement, music, stories

and play.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to an after-school role-playing game from 4-6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Cooking Corner

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to a hands-on cooking class at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Teen Coding Adventures

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to learn the principles of coding without using a computer at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

VIP

BENTON — Children will have an opportunity to learn about famous architects, oceanographers, astronauts and more at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The story time is intended for children in first through third grades.

Game Night: Canasta

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play canasta at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Nov. 7-11

A Doll’s House

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Theatre Arts will present Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 11; and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10

in OBU’s Verser Theatre. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase from the OBU Box Office from

1-5 p.m. weekdays and at www.obu.edu/boxoffice. Ouachita students may receive one free ticket with their student ID at the box office. For more information, call the box office at (870) 245-5555 during business hours.

Nov. 8

Children’s Theater Program

BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to the Children’s Theater Program at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will introduce children to beginning acting techniques. Registration and reading skills are required.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, drums, bells and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tai Chi Fit

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a Tai Chi Fit class at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

National Novel Writing Month

BENTON — Youth in grades four through 12 are invited to participate in National Novel Writing Month at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 9

Veterans Benefits Fair

BENTON — The Veterans Benefits Fair will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the computer area at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Those who served in the military are invited to bring their DD214 and attend the event, which will feature vendors with health care and education information and more. A certified tai chi instructor will discuss the benefits of the Arkansas Self-Defense technique. Bryant High School will provide an opportunity for veterans who were unable to finish high school to receive a high school diploma. For more information, visit

www.salinecountylibrary.org or call (501) 778-4766.

Blood Drive

BENTON — The Arkansas Blood Institute will present a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Donors will receive a Hog Wild T-shirt. For more information or to make an appointment, visit arkbi.org.

Puppy Tales

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to read to Bella or Maisie, trained service dogs, for 15 minutes from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Story Time With Police Officers

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to Story Time With Police Officers at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Family Yoga

BENTON — Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to family yoga at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will promote connection, breath, movement, focus and relaxation.

Ongoing

Photography Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts and the OBU Rogers Department of Communications will co-host the exhibit More Than History, More Than Land, photographs by Chris Ocken, through Dec. 6 in the Hammons Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 245-5559.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments are served.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meeting

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m.

every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. The widowed men and women in the group share grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Simmons and Stephens Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Pen and Paint: The Art of Gary Simmons and Richard Stephens will be on display at the Hot Springs Convention Center until Jan. 3. Simmons and Stephens are both residents of Hot Springs. For more information, call Mary Zunick at (501) 321-2027.

Hazard and Peer Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present the Robin Hazard and Charles Peer Exhibit in the Magnolia Room from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 22 and from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23-30. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Upcoming

Malvern Tuggle Restoration Event

MALVERN — The Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization will present comedian Wan Morgan at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Keith Great Room at College of the Ouachitas. The event will support efforts to restore the historic Tuggle-Rosenwald School. For more information or to reserve seating, email malverntuggle@gmail.com.

Mrs. Garvan’s Tea

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present Mrs. Garvan’s Tea at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Magnolia Room. This afternoon tea features a living-history presentation of Mrs. Verna Garvan, the gardens’ benefactress. Guests will have traditional tea fare, hear Susan Harper’s expert depiction and take a stroll through the gardens. Tickets, which include admission to the garden, are $34 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Reservations are required online or by calling

(800) 366-4664.

Kiwanis Club Holiday Market

MALVERN — The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, 1840 W. Moline St. Admission is $1 and includes a raffle ticket. Pictures with Santa will be available from noon to 1 p.m. for $5 per photo, provided at the event. Concessions may be purchased. Vendor space is available for crafts and handmade items for $25 for a 10-by-10-foot booth; electricity and tables are $5 each. Vendor applications are due Nov. 22. For more information, call Lauren McClard at (501) 467-1365.

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic will present the 16th annual Chocolate Festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Embassy Suites. Tickets much be purchased in advance. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 318-1153.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesdays.