EDITORIAL: Now that's a good boy

Who's a good boy? Who's a good boy? You are, Conan! Chaser of terrorists. Fearless, ferocious and fluffy.

Every dog has his day, no?

Conan helped chase down former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi the other day. We once heard a police officer say few things cause a criminal to surrender faster than the threat of sending in the K-9s. Once that threat is issued, most criminals, the smart ones anyway, immediately imagine a dog's teeth and come out with their hands up. Nobody likes being bitten by a dog, and man, are they fast.

The former ISIS leader didn't come out with his hands up in his last moments. Fortunately, when he left this world, in a blinding flash, the dog sent into a tunnel to chase him was unharmed.

Voters and politicians can fight all day about the president's performance when it comes to foreign policy and terrorism, but everyone can agree on one thing: Conan is a special dog, and the world is safer thanks to his performance in the field, as well as the performance of his fellow team members.

Editorial on 11/03/2019