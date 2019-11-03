Episcopal Collegiate rides defense to crown

HOT SPRINGS -- Episcopal Collegiate knocked off four-time Class 3A state champion Paris in the quarterfinals and had already beaten Saturday's opponent Fountain Lake three times this season.

But Coach Monty Smith said his team took nothing for granted all season, and the Lady Wildcats weren't about to start doing so in the championship at Bank OZK Arena.

Episcopal Collegiate scored five of the last six points to claim the opening set and went on to a 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-17) victory over the Lady Cobras to win the state title.

It was Episcopal Collegiate's first state title in its first finals appearance.

Smith said the Lady Wildcats' success has been centered on their defense led by junior libero Hannah Jackson, who earned Most Valuable Player honors.

"All year long they've been relentless," Smith said. "All year long they've just always said 'no' to every run anybody has tried to make at us. Anytime that our offense has struggled just for a second, she's stepped up and they've stepped up and just said 'no.'

"They just never give up. Every point they fight for."

Jackson said that tenacity has made the difference for Episcopal Collegiate. She also said beating powerhouse Paris gave them confidence, but the team also knew the job was not finished.

"We knew coming in no one feared us and we knew we had to make people fear us," Jackson said. "And we came out and we're the most resilient team in 3A, maybe in the whole state. We fought back from everything and we never give up. And that's how we got here.

"Paris was never the end goal. It was just an obstacle in the way and once we took that out we knew we could beat anyone and finish it out.

The Lady Wildcats showed that grit at the end of the first set as Fountain Lake (22-5-2) scored five consecutive points for a 23-21 advantage. But Episcopal Collegiate (25-2-2) responded with its own 5-1 run, including two consecutive to win the set.

Back-to-back aces by Anne Marie DeLuca had the Lady Wildcats on the verge with a 24-23 lead. Emoree Martin's kill tied it at 24-24, but sophomore middle Jalie Tritt came right back with a kill and a Fountain Lake swing went long to give Episcopal Collegiate the opening set.

Fountain Lake Coach Tina Moore said that was a key point in the match.

"I think the whole change of the game was not finishing that first set," Moore said. "It was I think 23-22, missed a serve and it took our gas. I think had we made that serve and gave ourselves a shot that would have been a crucial point. The momentum went after that.

Moore agreed with Smith about Episcopal Collegiate's defense.

"I've called them relentless all year," Moore said. "That is my term for them. That's their motto."

Martin, a 5-11 senior, led the Lady Cobras with 14 kills, while Landry Cate added 8 kills and 4 blocks. Erin Graves and Carena Bledsoe contributed 20 digs each.

