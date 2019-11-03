Freshman QBs give boo birds reason to cheer

FAYETTEVILLE -- They booed Coach Chad Morris.

Probably offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, too.

Long before halftime, the fans voiced their disapproval of the former SMU coaches' loyalty to their former SMU quarterback, who transferred to the University of Arkansas.

The displeasure was understandable. The Razorbacks' offense was spitting and sputtering, but Mississippi State's defense had as much to do with that as Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks.

The game was basically over before the boos were heard.

The biggest problem Saturday was a Razorbacks' defense that had no answer for the Bulldogs' running attack.

Mississippi State led 38-10 at the half, thanks to 398 yards of total offense and an amazing 312 on the ground. The Bulldogs finished with 640 yards, 460 rushing and a 54-24 victory on homecoming at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Those who stayed for the second half found reasons to cheer as the future at quarterback flashed before their eyes.

Before that, a Mississippi State team on a four-game losing streak looked like Alabama or LSU. At the half, the exit gates were getting more action than the concession stands.

It was a devastating first half against a team that lost seven starters on defense from last season.

There was talk of a November to remember. A new season was starting. The Bulldogs would get payback for running the score up last year.

It was a week of rhetoric, and for Cheyenne O'Grady tweeting out his appreciation for the chance to be a Hog. Then he did not dress out. He either quit or was dismissed for missing team meetings.

That's too bad for the Hogs and him. He's really talented, but the NFL has become picky about attitudes.

Honestly, he wasn't the only one missing in action for the Hogs in the first half. The second half was at least entertaining as redshirt freshman quarterback John Stephen Jones passed for a touchdown, and true freshman KJ Jefferson put on a show.

On Jefferson's first snap, he ran for 21 yards. He also passed for 32 yards to true freshman Treylon Burks, then ran 5 yards for a touchdown.

There were several Hogs who showed heart, soul and burning pride in the second half. They fought until the bitter end.

If you don't feel empathy for those kids, you have no heart.

Tickets sold were announced as 52,256, but about 40,000 showed up to watch the Razorbacks fail to stop the Bulldogs.

About half the crowd remained when Jones passed 11 yards to Mike Woods to cut the deficit to 45-17 late in the third quarter.

The crowd roared as if the score was reversed. Like those kids who showed grit in the final 30 minutes, the crowd was loud and proud.

A game that was supposed to kick-start the Hogs' recovery was well out of hand, but don't tell those Hog-calling fans who came early and stayed late.

Morris -- who has made about $1.5 million per victory during his Arkansas tenure -- is trying, but there's a reason Bret Bielema was fired.

The program was going in the wrong direction, and no one on the Hill seemed to notice. Or care.

Not much progress has been evident in two seasons under Morris, although some of those guys who never gave up are Morris recruits.

Now comes Western Kentucky and quarterback Ty Storey, who started some games for the Hogs last season before quietly entering the transfer portal. The UA coaches will be booed unmercifully if the Hogs drop that one.

The quarterback controversy is no longer about transfers. Now it's about the freshmen.

