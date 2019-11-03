Guilty plea to firearms count earns Hot Springs man 3-year sentence

HOT SPRINGS -- The city of Hot Springs reported a year-over-year increase in collections of its 1% general fund sales tax for the third consecutive month, with August's tally beating 2018 by 8.79%.

The $1,200,831 the city reported in August collections was $97,046 more than last year, capping a strong summer that saw collections grow 8.68%, or $295,895, compared to last year's June-July-August quarter. Through eight months, collections are 4.44%, or $395,507, ahead of last year's pace.

"I'm very pleased to report another month of growth in our sales tax," Hot Springs Finance Director/Treasurer Dorethea Yates said in an email to community leaders and the Hot Springs Board of Directors. "We all know that there will be some rebates, but three months of growth is a very good sign."

Gains from earlier months are sometimes clawed back by rebates businesses file for on large purchases, as only the first $2,500 of an invoice is subject to local sales taxes. Local government officials have said construction projects, such as those underway at area schools and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, generate large invoices subject to rebates.

The brisk summer put collections 2.7% ahead of the city's revenue forecast, which projected $13,606,778 in 2019 collections. The city projected a 2.1%, or $288,478, increase over the 2018 total.

August was also a strong month for the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission's 3% tax on prepared food and lodging inside the city, rising 18.24%, or $98,440, over last year. Prepared food and lodging collections were both significantly more than what the 300 restaurants, food trucks, grocery and convenience stores and more than 70 hotels, RV parks and campgrounds within the commission's taxing authority raised last year.

The $4,903,966 collected through eight months is 9.1% ahead of last year's pace.

Garland County has yet to release its August report for the 0.5% countywide sales tax. The $812,719 reported in July collections topped the previous year by 7.32%.

