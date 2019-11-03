Hackett solves first-set jitters, Crowley's Ridge

HOT SPRINGS -- In its fourth season of volleyball, Hackett earned its first state championship.

The Hornets earned a 15-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Crowley's Ridge Academy in the Class 2A state final Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

Coach Bridget Freeman said the Hornets, who began playing varsity volleyball in 2016, were nervous in the first set since it was their first state final match. Eventually, Hackett (29-2) calmed down and earned the school's first state championship in any sport.

"First set, I told them, the nerves are out of the way. We've never played in this arena before," Freeman said. "Once we finally got that cleared out, I said, 'Let's play our ball.' "

Junior outside hitter Rain Vaughn led Hackett with 20 kills and earned tournament MVP honors.

Sophomore setter Madeline Freeman finished with 24 assists, 10 kills and 6 aces for the Hornets.

Also for Hackett, junior libero Kayla Richardson recorded a team-high 34 digs.

The Falcons (23-10) were led by senior middle blocker Emi Elms, who had a match-high 36 kills and also had 13 digs and 6 blocks. Classmate Matte Hardin, a libero, finished with 30 digs and three aces.

However, the Hornets, especially Vaughn and Freeman, were too much to handle for the Falcons, Coach Royce McMillion said.

"If you let up at any point, you're going to give them a chance and give them some hope," McMillion said. "We could never shut that door."

Hackett trailed 8-7 in the second set before scoring seven consecutive points to take a 14-8 lead. Crowley's Ridge pulled within 23-22, but Hackett scored the final two points for a 25-22 second-set victory.

Freeman had two consecutive aces to give Hackett a 20-9 lead in the third set. Sophomore middle blocker Kenadi Wright's kill closed out the third set for a 2-1 match lead.

Crowley's Ridge led 18-14 in the fourth set, but Hackett scored six of the next seven points to take a 20-19 lead. The Falcons pulled within 23-22, then the Hornets finished the match with a kill by Vaughn and an ace by Freeman to win the fourth set 25-22.

Of Hackett's 18 players, only one is a senior -- Jordyn Null. So, Freeman is looking forward to the future, which will see the Hornets in Class 3A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"I'm hoping this keeps getting them more hungry and hopefully, we'll be back here again someday," Freeman said.

