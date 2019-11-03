Hogs land physical, versatile defensive back

Versatile defensive back Mike Harris has committed to Arkansas during his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Harris, 6-0, 180 pounds, of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, chose the Razorbacks after announcing a top seven that also included Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss and Central Florida in July.

He’ll rejoin his former teammate and Arkansas freshman running back A’Montae Spivey.

“I had a chance to be back with my brother and spend a lot of time with the coaches,” Harris said. “He’s saying it’s a great place to be at and safe place. It’s more of a place that you are more likely to succeed because because you don’t have any outside trouble around.”

Harris has recorded 22 solo tackles, 28 assists and has recovered a fumble so far this season as his team enters the playoffs next week. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates him a 3-star recruit.

Being able to check out Arkansas’ facilities was the highlight of Harris’ trip.

“I always love seeing the facilities every time I go out on a visit,” he said.

He and Spivey led the Red Devils to a 14-0 record and the Class 7A state championship last year. He was hosted by Spivey.

“He showed me more of the city outside more than just football,” Harris said. “It feels like home and I can be with my brother, someone I’m comfortable being around.”

The trip also allowed him to spend time with safeties coach Ron Cooper and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

“They’re some great coaches,” Harris said. “I love them. I got a chance to talk to them and sit down with them and learn more about them.”

Harris, who was clocked at 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Alabama and LSU camps, is being recruited to play cornerback for the Razorbacks, but could also play nickel or safety.

His highlight video shows excellent closing speed along with being physical.

“My heart is bigger than my size,” he said. “Most people have size, but most people don’t have the heart to come down and just hit someone. Every time I see someone with a different jersey, it’s just fun for me to hit somebody.”

Harris is the 14th commitment for the 2020 class.