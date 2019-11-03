Hogs try to add another from Alabama school

The University of Arkansas would sign back-to-back prospects from Alabama powerhouse Central High School in Phenix City should safety Mike Harris choose the Hogs.

Harris, 6-0, 180 pounds, was teammates with Arkansas freshman running back A'Montae Spivey last year when they led the Red Devils to a 14-0 record and the Class 7A state title.

Harris is expected to depart Fayetteville today after arriving early Friday for an official visit.

"He's a real physical guy," Central Coach Jamey DuBose said of Harris. "He has tremendous speed."

Harris showed off his speed at two summer camps.

"I know at Alabama and LSU, he was clocked in the 4.3s in the 40," DuBose said.

He announced a top seven of Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss and Central Florida in July.

DuBose, who also won two state titles at Prattville on the Class 7A level, is the first coach to win championships at two schools in the state's highest classification. He said Harris has the versatility to play any position in the secondary.

"He's athletic enough to play any of those," DuBose said. "He's a true football player. He's a guy that can play special teams for you.

"He has a lot of upside to him. He's a guy that once he gets out of here and gets in a strength-and-conditioning program and a proper eating program, it's going to benefit him more."

Harris has recorded 22 solo tackles, 28 assisted and has recovered a fumble this season. Unlike some defensive backs, Harris embraces contact.

"He loves the contact, and he doesn't shy away from anybody," DuBose said. "He's a great tackler. With his speed, he has the ability to play physical out on the corner. He's got the length to be a long corner, too."

He recorded an electronic 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.23 seconds in the agility shuttle and a 35-inch vertical at the Atlanta The Opening Regional in the spring.

DuBose said Harris is low key off the field, but he plays with a lot of energy and emotion on the field along with having a high football IQ.

"One of the reasons he plays safety for us is because he can get guys lined up," DuBose said. "We're a 3-4 defense, and we do a lot of movement with our secondary, and he understands coverages.

"Our safeties more or less have to be like a quarterback on offense. They have to know how to get people lined up and know how to roll coverages and get everything right in the back end."

